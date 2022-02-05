Seven places to get a great fry-up in Norwich

A fry-up at the Ber Street Kitchen in Norwich. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so how about a tasty full English without the cooking or washing up?

Here are seven places you can get a fry-up in Norwich.

1. Unthank Kitchen

Where: 117 Unthank Road

A fry-up at the Unthank Kitchen in Norwich. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Unthank Kitchen promises traditional British food – including the full English.

Its breakfast includes one sausage, one rasher of bacon, one egg, beans, two hash browns, half a slice of fried bread and a slice of toast. If you feeling hungry, you can upgrade to the bumper size breakfast for an extra £2.

The menu also includes vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options.

A reviewer on its Facebook page said: “Good quality food at a reasonable price, great service, lovely ambience and atmosphere. Got to be the best breakfast in Norwich.”

2. Olives

Where: 40 Elm Hill

Olives in Elm Hill. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

As it states on its website, “breakfast and brunch. That's it”.

Olives is a favourite spot for if you’re looking for a fry-up in the city and it has been serving the people of Norwich since 2003.

Its Big Breakfast includes fried eggs, sausage, streaky smoked bacon, bubble and squeak, Heinz baked beans, tomatoes, mushrooms and fried bread.

If you’re looking for a twist on the classic, why not try the Big BBQ Breakfast with pulled pork.

3. Ber Street Kitchen

Where: 141 to 143 Ber Street

A fry-up at the Ber Street Kitchen in Norwich. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

The Ber Street Kitchen is another independent café offering breakfast, brunch and barista coffee. Its menu includes locally sourced and seasonal produce.

If a full English is what you’re after, you can expect two sausage, two rashers of bacon, two eggs, black pudding bonbons, ham hock bubble and squeak, hash browns, beans, tomatoes, mushrooms, fried bread and toast.

Breakfast and brunch are served from Monday to Saturday from 8am until 2.30pm and Sunday 9am until 11am.

4. Waffle House

Where: 39 St Giles Street

A fry-up option at the Waffle House in Norwich. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

The Waffle House may not sound like your typical fry-up spot – but its regular customers would beg to differ.

The independent restaurant was first opened in 1978, and has continued to provide customers with “wholesome, free-range and organic produce”.

If a sweet waffle doesn’t take your fancy, its full English option might. It includes free-range scrambled eggs, field mushrooms, smoky bacon, Norfolk sausage, organic beans and chives.

The menu also includes vegetarian options.

5. Connaught Kitchen

Where: 80 Connaught Road

A fry-up option at Connaught Kitchen in Norwich's Golden Triangle. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Connaught Kitchen opened in Norwich’s Golden Triangle last year and it soon got a reputation for its tasty breakfasts - including its take on the full English.

Its morning menu also includes buns, pastries, light bites and fresh coffee.

A reviewer on the firm's Facebook wrote: “Menu was super and lots of options for meat eaters, veggies and vegans. They’ve got it just right. Food was delicious.”

Connaught Kitchen is open from Wednesday to Saturday 9am until 4pm and Sunday 9am until 2pm.

6. Slice and Dice

The Slice and Dice vegan breakfast is part of the bottomless brunch. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

If you’re vegan and you enjoy drinking cocktails and playing board games with your fry-up, then this one is for you.

Slice and Dice opened in May last year and it offers an 100pc vegan menu of brunch dishes, sandwiches and mains.

Bottomless brunch is available in two-hour sittings starting at 10am to 3pm on Tuesdays to Sundays.

It costs £35 for unlimited prosecco and a brunch dish, with options including pancakes, a breakfast burrito, vegan breakfast and cheeseburger and fries.

7. Copper Kettle

Where: 4 Lower Goat Lane

The Copper Kettle Cafe in Norwich's Lower Goat Lane. - Credit: Copper Kettle Cafe

The Copper Kettle is one of Norwich's oldest establishments dating back to 1958.

This family café is renowned for its hearty British and American-style breakfasts.

Its Super Deluxe Breakfast includes two rashers of bacon, two eggs, two sausages, sautéed potatoes, hash brown, black pudding, beans, tomatoes, mushrooms and toast or fried bread.

Or you can have the American-style with two eggs, one sausage, three pancakes, two rashes of bacon, homestyle potatoes, mushroom, maple syrup and toast or fried bread.