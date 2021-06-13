9 cafés in Norwich perfect for outdoor dining

Published: 6:30 AM June 13, 2021

No 33 Café in Norwich on Exchange Street. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

There are plenty of wonderful cafés in Norwich where you can enjoy a coffee and a seat in the sunshine. Here are just a handful.

The Ber Street Kitchen in Norwich. - Credit: Ber Street Kitchen

Ber Street Kitchen, Ber Street

There is seating out the front of the café and delicatessen, as well as a courtyard at the back.

Since opening in 2018, it has become a popular go-to for brunch or a Sunday roast.

The courtyard at The Merchant's House in Norwich. - Credit: Merchant's House

The Merchant's House, Fye Bridge Street

As well as having a beautiful interior, the Merchant's House boasts a courtyard out the back which is perfect for a drink in the summer weather.

It's open from 10am daily, and offers toasted sandwiches at lunchtime.

No 33, Exchange Street

No 33 has become one of the city's most popular cafés, and in 2018 was granted permission to expand into the premises next door.

It has outside seating for those looking to enjoy their drink and meal in the sun.

Faycal Mokhb at the Sahara Café on Magdalen Street. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

Sahara, St Benedicts Street and Magdalen Street

Sahara has benefitted from the temporary ban on traffic down St Benedicts Street, which was introduced last summer.

With plans to make that ban permanent now being consulted upon, owner Faycal Mokhbi said the changes had brought in extra trade and given the street a European café culture feel.

The Kofra Trowse opened in spring 2021. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Kofra, Trowse

Popular city coffee brand Kofra opened its newest store in Trowse, on The Street, at the end of March.

It is sat next to the River Green vegetarian and vegan restaurant, and has outdoor seating on its terrace.

Artel Coffee Shop in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa - Credit: Archant

Artel, London Street

Artel has long been a popular place to sit outside and enjoy a coffee, with its seats on London Street having been in place before the pandemic.

But they have become particularly useful since the demand for al fresco dining grew.

Maggie Christensen has opened Danish bakery and café Frå.kost in Norwich. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Frå.kost, St Augustines Gate

The Danish café is the newest on our list, having only opened its doors on April 12, when people were first allowed to eat outside at restaurants, pubs and cafes.

It's got seating outside, where you can enjoy a coffee and a Danish pastry.

The Little Park Café in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The Little Park Café, Thorpe St Andrew

Opened by Nick and Natalie Brewer of Churros and Chorizo, the café is on Sir George Morse Park, on Laundry Lane.

It serves coffee, cake, bread and snacks and has plenty of seating next to the park. The couple say they hope it will be a café with a Spanish influence.

The Green Grocers. - Credit: Archant

The Green Grocers, Earlham Road

The independent wholefoods store, café and bakery, with a focus on organic and local food and drink.

Its café serves breakfast, brunch and lunch, and it has more than 50 teas to choose from.



