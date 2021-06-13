9 cafés in Norwich perfect for outdoor dining
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
There are plenty of wonderful cafés in Norwich where you can enjoy a coffee and a seat in the sunshine. Here are just a handful.
Ber Street Kitchen, Ber Street
There is seating out the front of the café and delicatessen, as well as a courtyard at the back.
Since opening in 2018, it has become a popular go-to for brunch or a Sunday roast.
The Merchant's House, Fye Bridge Street
As well as having a beautiful interior, the Merchant's House boasts a courtyard out the back which is perfect for a drink in the summer weather.
It's open from 10am daily, and offers toasted sandwiches at lunchtime.
Most Read
- 1 Vision for multi-million pound new Norwich venue revealed
- 2 Police seal off building site in Norwich
- 3 'People love it' - Landlady opens second pub in Earlham Road
- 4 Two city businesses on the move as mystery new tenant hovers
- 5 Volunteer hit with £100 parking fee while collecting food for needy
- 6 Police cordon remains in place after serious sex assault in Norwich
- 7 Stylish bungalow to rent on edge of Norwich - and it even has a hot tub
- 8 Man who took baby from Norfolk hospital to be sentenced
- 9 City fan park takes shape ahead of England's Euro 2020 opener
- 10 Man sent porn movie to girl, 15
No 33, Exchange Street
No 33 has become one of the city's most popular cafés, and in 2018 was granted permission to expand into the premises next door.
It has outside seating for those looking to enjoy their drink and meal in the sun.
Sahara, St Benedicts Street and Magdalen Street
Sahara has benefitted from the temporary ban on traffic down St Benedicts Street, which was introduced last summer.
With plans to make that ban permanent now being consulted upon, owner Faycal Mokhbi said the changes had brought in extra trade and given the street a European café culture feel.
Kofra, Trowse
Popular city coffee brand Kofra opened its newest store in Trowse, on The Street, at the end of March.
It is sat next to the River Green vegetarian and vegan restaurant, and has outdoor seating on its terrace.
Artel, London Street
Artel has long been a popular place to sit outside and enjoy a coffee, with its seats on London Street having been in place before the pandemic.
But they have become particularly useful since the demand for al fresco dining grew.
Frå.kost, St Augustines Gate
The Danish café is the newest on our list, having only opened its doors on April 12, when people were first allowed to eat outside at restaurants, pubs and cafes.
It's got seating outside, where you can enjoy a coffee and a Danish pastry.
The Little Park Café, Thorpe St Andrew
Opened by Nick and Natalie Brewer of Churros and Chorizo, the café is on Sir George Morse Park, on Laundry Lane.
It serves coffee, cake, bread and snacks and has plenty of seating next to the park. The couple say they hope it will be a café with a Spanish influence.
The Green Grocers, Earlham Road
The independent wholefoods store, café and bakery, with a focus on organic and local food and drink.
Its café serves breakfast, brunch and lunch, and it has more than 50 teas to choose from.