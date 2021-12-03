News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich distiller opens three stores in London

Sophie Skyring

Published: 8:00 AM December 3, 2021
Pictured outside the new Bullards outlet in Covent Garden

Pictured outside the new Bullards outlet in Covent Garden are (from left) marketing manager Jenni van Ree; gin ambassadors Amber Eisner and Jason Ribeiro; and business development director Joe Evans - Credit: Newman Associates PR

A Norwich-based gin brand has taken the "spirit of Norfolk" on the road having opened three retail outlets in London's shopping hotspots. 

Bullards has recently opened high profile gin-tasting bars in Covent Garden, Westfield White City and Canary Wharf to popular demand.  

All three outlets will soon offer gin tasting sessions, masterclasses and shopping - all while showcasing the Fine City's gin-making background.  

Bullards, based in Crystal House in Cattle Market Street, is using the experiential retail trend to help generate more customers.  

Bullards’ Gin Shop and Tasting room in Covent Garden

Bullards’ Gin Shop and Tasting room in Covent Garden - Credit: Newman Associates PR

“For premium food and drink brands, connecting with customers on a face-to-face level is increasingly important,” said Joe Evans, Bullards' business development director. 

He continued: “Our experiential retail concept is allowing us to build personal relationships with potential customers, allowing them to sample the product, and start to build a strong connection with the brand. 

“We are very definitely Norwich-based, it’s our home, and we are proud to have outlets in both Jarrold and Chantry Place - but we see a real opportunity to market the ‘Spirit of Norwich’ to a wider audience.” 

