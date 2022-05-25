City pub to host four-day beer festival over the jubilee weekend

The Brewery Tap is set to host a mini beer festival for The Queen's Jubilee. - Credit: Archant

Get ready for a “royal knees-up” at a city pub as it plans to host a weekend-long event for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Brewery Tap, in Lawson Road, will be holding its ‘Jubeerlee’ event from Thursday, June 2, until Sunday, June 5.

The mini beer festival will have 25 cask beers, 18 ciders, and 18 kegs on offer all weekend.

And the pub’s resident street food business, Mother Chips, will be opening for longer - serving fully loaded chips and burgers.

In an Instagram post, the Brewery Tap wrote: “We're celebrating the Queen's Jubilee the only way we know how - with a mini beer festival - 25 cask beers, 18 ciders, and 18 kegs on all at once, all weekend.

“And our bezzie mates Mother Chips are open extra-long hours to make the most of the bonus days off.

“Let's have a royal knees-up.”

