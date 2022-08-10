Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Afternoon tea at Norwich tea room named one of best in UK

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:12 AM August 10, 2022
An afternoon tea at a vintage tea room in Norwich has been named one of the best in the UK. 

Biddy's Tea Room in Lower Goat Lane was listed among the top places in the country for one of Britain's most loved traditions by The Telegraph to celebrate Afternoon Tea Week 2022

Biddy's Tea Room in Lower Goat Lane has a menu of more than 50 blends of tea. Picture: Archant Libra

Biddy's Tea Room in Lower Goat Lane has a menu of more than 50 blends of tea. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant

The independent tea room, which also has a branch in Aylsham, has a Victorian-inspired interior and offers more than 50 blends of tea and a variety of homemade cakes.

The build-your-own afternoon tea, which costs £17.95, comes with the customer's choice of sandwich, scone and cake. 

Afternoon tea at Biddy's

Biddy's Tea Room's afternoon tea has been named one of the best in the UK - Credit: Archant

Other options on the menu include 'halfternoon tea for two' for children, the 'sweet tooth' which comes with a choice of sponge cake, scone and traybake, and 'savoury tea for two' with cheese scones. 

Biddy's Tea Room was first opened on Valentine's Day in 2011 by Charlie Buchan after asking her friend who owned the shop below if she could use the space upstairs to serve tea and cake.  

