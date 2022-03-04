7 of Norwich's best takeaways according to Just Eat
- Credit: James Randle
From small cafés to burger joints, Norwich has no shortage of takeaway options.
Here are seven places in the city with some of the highest customer ratings on the takeaway website Just Eat.
1. Bengal Palace
Where: Magpie Rd, Norwich, NR3 1JG
When: Everyday, 5pm to 11pm
With 2,387 reviews on Just Eat, Bengal Palace is one of Norwich's highest-rated takeaways.
Serving Bengal dishes, the restaurant offers vegetarian, fish, biryani and barbeque meals.
2. Ali Tandoori
Where: Magdalen St, Norwich, NR3 1LE
When: Everyday, 5pm to 11pm
Serving a large menu, Ali Tandoori offers regional specialities such as Shatkora and Makhani, as well as more popular favourites like Tikka Masala.
The restaurant was also awarded a Travellers' Choice Award in 2021 by Tripadvisor.
3. Salls Lokma
Where: Eastbourne Pl, Norwich, NR1 1DH
When: Everyday, 12pm to 12am
This café, just off Rose Lane, has a large menu and serves burgers, salad boxes, breakfast, sandwiches, wraps and desserts.
One reviewer said that they had "never had anything but the best from Salls".
4. Matane Sushi
Where: Castle Meadow, Norwich, NR1 3PY
When: Everyday, 12pm to 8pm
The sushi bar is run by Andy Lao, an experienced sushi chef.
Perfect for grab and go, there is a wide menu on offer, including both hot and cold dishes. Options include nigiri, temaki, shichimi and more.
5. Kenny's Kafe
Where: Concorde Rd, Norwich, NR6 6BH
When: Tuesday to Saturday, 8am to 2pm
This café in north Norwich serves three sizes of full English breakfasts, omelettes, toasted muffins, breakfast baps, burgers, and desserts.
Prices range from £2.20 to £7.70.
6. Sicily Trattoria Pizzeria
Where: Bridewell Alley, Norwich NR2 1HX
When: Everyday, 12pm to 2.30pm and 4.30pm to 9.30pm
Opened in 2016, Sicily Trattoria serves authentic Italian dishes found in Campania and Sicily.
Its family recipes have been passed down through generations and include pizza, pasta and more.
7. Harry's
Where: Chapel Field North, Norwich, NR2 1NY
When: Monday to Thursday, 4pm to 8pm, and Friday to Sunday, 9am to 8pm
This burger joint has menu options including a Korean-inspired burger, a brisket burger and a Reuben burger.
There are also salads, hot dogs, steaks and desserts available.