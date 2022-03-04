7 of Norwich's best takeaways according to Just Eat

Things to do

Burgers, chips, chicken nuggets and desserts ordered from Salls Lokma in Norwich. - Credit: James Randle

From small cafés to burger joints, Norwich has no shortage of takeaway options.

Here are seven places in the city with some of the highest customer ratings on the takeaway website Just Eat.

1. Bengal Palace

Bengal Palace in Magpie Road, Norwich - Credit: Google

Where: Magpie Rd, Norwich, NR3 1JG

When: Everyday, 5pm to 11pm

With 2,387 reviews on Just Eat, Bengal Palace is one of Norwich's highest-rated takeaways.

Serving Bengal dishes, the restaurant offers vegetarian, fish, biryani and barbeque meals.

2. Ali Tandoori

Ali Tandoori in Magdalen Street, Norwich - Credit: Google

Where: Magdalen St, Norwich, NR3 1LE

When: Everyday, 5pm to 11pm

Serving a large menu, Ali Tandoori offers regional specialities such as Shatkora and Makhani, as well as more popular favourites like Tikka Masala.

The restaurant was also awarded a Travellers' Choice Award in 2021 by Tripadvisor.

3. Salls Lokma

The Norfolk burger, chips and homemade garlic mayonnaise from Salls Lokma. - Credit: James Randle

Where: Eastbourne Pl, Norwich, NR1 1DH

When: Everyday, 12pm to 12am

This café, just off Rose Lane, has a large menu and serves burgers, salad boxes, breakfast, sandwiches, wraps and desserts.

One reviewer said that they had "never had anything but the best from Salls".

4. Matane Sushi

Sushi boxes at Matane. Photo: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

Where: Castle Meadow, Norwich, NR1 3PY

When: Everyday, 12pm to 8pm

The sushi bar is run by Andy Lao, an experienced sushi chef.

Perfect for grab and go, there is a wide menu on offer, including both hot and cold dishes. Options include nigiri, temaki, shichimi and more.

5. Kenny's Kafe

Where: Concorde Rd, Norwich, NR6 6BH

When: Tuesday to Saturday, 8am to 2pm

This café in north Norwich serves three sizes of full English breakfasts, omelettes, toasted muffins, breakfast baps, burgers, and desserts.

Prices range from £2.20 to £7.70.

6. Sicily Trattoria Pizzeria

Where: Bridewell Alley, Norwich NR2 1HX

When: Everyday, 12pm to 2.30pm and 4.30pm to 9.30pm

Opened in 2016, Sicily Trattoria serves authentic Italian dishes found in Campania and Sicily.

Its family recipes have been passed down through generations and include pizza, pasta and more.

7. Harry's

Harry's bar in Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich

Where: Chapel Field North, Norwich, NR2 1NY

When: Monday to Thursday, 4pm to 8pm, and Friday to Sunday, 9am to 8pm

This burger joint has menu options including a Korean-inspired burger, a brisket burger and a Reuben burger.

There are also salads, hot dogs, steaks and desserts available.