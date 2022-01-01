The best takeaways in Norwich according to Tripadvisor
There are some days when you just can't be bothered to cook and the only thing you want is a good takeaway.
But with so many great options in Norwich, picking where to get your dinner from can be just as daunting as the idea of cooking.
To make that decision a little easier, here are some of the top-rated Norwich takeaways according to Tripadvisor.
Fish and Chips
Grosvenor Fish Bar
Where: 28 Lower Goat Lane, NR2 1EL
With over 1,400 five-star reviews on Tripadvisor, Grosvenor is clearly one of Norwich's most loved takeaways.
The fish and chip shop is even the 19th best rated restaurant in Norwich on the website.
One review said: "Fish and chips to die for. They have a good variety of fish you wouldn’t get elsewhere. Everything was very hot, fresh and crispy."
New Sole Plaice
Where: 27 Suffolk Square, via Vauxhall Street, NR2 2AA
This fish and chip shop located in Norwich's Golden Triangle is well known on Tripadvisor for its good and friendly service.
Many of the reviews comment on how everything is perfectly cooked too, with one saying the food is "worth the wait for freshly cooked food".
Pizza
Saporita Norwich
Where: 3A St Andrews Hill, NR2 1AD
Saporita promises a slice of Italy in the heart of Norwich, offering both an eat-in restaurant and delivery.
Not only is the restaurant the top pizza spot in the city, but it is the number one restaurant in Norwich on the reviewing website.
If you are one of the lucky ones in the delivery area of Saporita, you can order yourself anything from a margherita pizza to a lucifero pizza with nduja and mushrooms.
Brick Pizza
Where: 39 Market Place, NR2 1ND
Brick Pizza makes its pizza with slow-rising dough that is baked in a wood-burning brick oven.
With more than 300 five-star reviews, the pizza is not to be missed.
One review said: "The best pizza I have ever had. Sat outside with friends and had a lovely evening. Proper pizza using proper ingredients."
Indian
Namaste Village
Where: 131-139 Queens Road, Norwich, NR1 3PN
The family-run restaurant serves a range of vegan and vegetarian food from different regions of India. You can choose to dine in the restaurant, or get food delivered straight to your door.
With more than 700 five star reviews on Tripadvisor, it is a must visit for anyone craving Indian food.
Spice Alley
Where: 5 Magdalen Street, NR3 1LE
Located in a Grade II listed building on Magdalen Street, Spice Valley was another restaurant popular with users.
Its menu includes classic dishes such as Tandoori Chicken and Jalfrezi, as well as more speciality dishes such as Quail Tandoori and Mussel Sukka.
The restaurant has over 150 five-star reviews.
Chinese
Baby Buddha Chinese Teahouse
Where: 139 Ber Street, NR1 3EY
Baby Buddha serves authentic Cantonese cuisine with its home-made Dim-Sum.
Prices range between £11-£17 and the restaurant offers a wide range of dishes including vegetarian friendly and gluten free options.
The restaurant is the top Chinese takeaway on Tripadvisor with nearly 200 five-star reviews.
Wanfo House Chinese Restaurant
Where: 9 Earlham House, Earlham Road, NR2 3PD
This takeaway serving Sichuan cuisine along with Cantonese and Shanghai dishes has a wealth of five-star reviews.
One review said it was the best Chinese food they had ever eaten.
This takeaway caters for all as it includes vegetarian and vegan options on the menu and prices start from £4.99.