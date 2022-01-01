The best takeaways in Norwich according to Tripadvisor

Co-owner Christian Motta with fish and chips from Grosvenor Fish Bar. Pic: Archant - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

There are some days when you just can't be bothered to cook and the only thing you want is a good takeaway.

But with so many great options in Norwich, picking where to get your dinner from can be just as daunting as the idea of cooking.

To make that decision a little easier, here are some of the top-rated Norwich takeaways according to Tripadvisor.

Fish and Chips

Grosvenor Fish Bar

Where: 28 Lower Goat Lane, NR2 1EL

With over 1,400 five-star reviews on Tripadvisor, Grosvenor is clearly one of Norwich's most loved takeaways.

The fish and chip shop is even the 19th best rated restaurant in Norwich on the website.

One review said: "Fish and chips to die for. They have a good variety of fish you wouldn’t get elsewhere. Everything was very hot, fresh and crispy."

The Grosvenor Fish Bar. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

New Sole Plaice

Where: 27 Suffolk Square, via Vauxhall Street, NR2 2AA

This fish and chip shop located in Norwich's Golden Triangle is well known on Tripadvisor for its good and friendly service.

Many of the reviews comment on how everything is perfectly cooked too, with one saying the food is "worth the wait for freshly cooked food".

Pizza

Saporita Norwich

Where: 3A St Andrews Hill, NR2 1AD

Saporita promises a slice of Italy in the heart of Norwich, offering both an eat-in restaurant and delivery.

Not only is the restaurant the top pizza spot in the city, but it is the number one restaurant in Norwich on the reviewing website.

If you are one of the lucky ones in the delivery area of Saporita, you can order yourself anything from a margherita pizza to a lucifero pizza with nduja and mushrooms.

Saporita Norwich owners Veronica Iapichino and her mum Patrizia Buoso. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Brick Pizza

Where: 39 Market Place, NR2 1ND

Brick Pizza makes its pizza with slow-rising dough that is baked in a wood-burning brick oven.

With more than 300 five-star reviews, the pizza is not to be missed.

One review said: "The best pizza I have ever had. Sat outside with friends and had a lovely evening. Proper pizza using proper ingredients."

Indian

Namaste Village

Where: 131-139 Queens Road, Norwich, NR1 3PN

The family-run restaurant serves a range of vegan and vegetarian food from different regions of India. You can choose to dine in the restaurant, or get food delivered straight to your door.

With more than 700 five star reviews on Tripadvisor, it is a must visit for anyone craving Indian food.

Namaste Village has over 700 five-star reviews. - Credit: Archant

Spice Alley

Where: 5 Magdalen Street, NR3 1LE

Located in a Grade II listed building on Magdalen Street, Spice Valley was another restaurant popular with users.

Its menu includes classic dishes such as Tandoori Chicken and Jalfrezi, as well as more speciality dishes such as Quail Tandoori and Mussel Sukka.

The restaurant has over 150 five-star reviews.

Chinese

Baby Buddha Chinese Teahouse

Where: 139 Ber Street, NR1 3EY

Baby Buddha serves authentic Cantonese cuisine with its home-made Dim-Sum.

Prices range between £11-£17 and the restaurant offers a wide range of dishes including vegetarian friendly and gluten free options.

The restaurant is the top Chinese takeaway on Tripadvisor with nearly 200 five-star reviews.

The Baby Buddha Chinese Teahouse is the top-rated Chinese takeaway in Norwich on TripAdvisor. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Wanfo House Chinese Restaurant

Where: 9 Earlham House, Earlham Road, NR2 3PD

This takeaway serving Sichuan cuisine along with Cantonese and Shanghai dishes has a wealth of five-star reviews.

One review said it was the best Chinese food they had ever eaten.

This takeaway caters for all as it includes vegetarian and vegan options on the menu and prices start from £4.99.