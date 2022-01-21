News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Five of Norwich's best takeaways according to our readers

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 11:30 AM January 21, 2022
Timothy Irven at his new stall on Norwich Market, Bun Box, selling sweet and savoury buns. Picture:

Timothy Irven of Bun Box, which readers have named of their favourite Norwich takeaways. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Sometimes you just can't be bothered to cook and the only thing you want is a good takeaway.

With so many options in Norwich, it can be hard to pick one.

So, we asked Norwich Evening News readers for their recommendations and here are five of their suggestions.

1. The Bun Exchange, Exchange Street

Jeff Taylor, centre, of the Bun Exchange, with Jimmy O'Neil and Michaela Standley.

Jeff Taylor, centre, of the Bun Exchange, with Jimmy O'Neil and Michaela Standley, at the Butcher Bhoy in Exchange Street. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Multiple readers suggested The Bun Exchange as the place to go for a good burger.

The restaurant offers beef and chicken burgers, wings, and flavoured nuggets with both chicken and vegan versions available.

Located at The Butcher Bhoy in Exchange Street, food can be collected from the pub or delivered within a two mile radius of NR2 4AY.

2. Bun Box, Row C, Norwich Market

A pork bao bun from Bun Box on Norwich Market

A pork bao bun from Bun Box on Norwich Market - Credit: Archant

This stall on Norwich's famous market serves fresh Japanese-inspired street food including bao and hirata buns, don buri rice bowls, and sushi.

While the food can be taken away from the stall, it also has its own seating area and is open 12pm to 3pm, Monday to Saturday.

3. Fupburger, St George's Street

Fupburger owner Tom Shiers is the new tenant at The Dog House pub in Norwich, which is getting a £250,000 refurb by owners...

Fupburger owner Tom Shiers at The Dog House pub in Norwich. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Another suggestion for a tasty burger was Fupburger which made The Dog House in St George's Street its permanent home in early 2021.

Hungry customers can expect huge juicy burgers, with up to four patties, and a range of tasty sides including loaded fries and nachos.

A takeaway service is available from the pub.

4. Harry's Soul Train, Magdalen Road and West End Street

Harry's Soul Train outside The Whalebone pub in Norwich's Magdalen Road

Harry's Soul Train outside The Whalebone pub in Norwich's Magdalen Road - Credit: Nick Richards

Launched in June 2020, Harry's Soul Train started serving up wings, tacos, and falafels and now has two food trailers with distinct menus.

The business has secured residencies at two Norwich pubs - The Whalebone in Magdalen Road and The Fat Cat in West End Street. 

One reader said that it is "the tastiest food I've ever had in the whole of Norwich".

5. Ali Tandoori, Magdalen Street

Ali Tandoori in Magdalen Street, Norwich

Ali Tandoori in Magdalen Street, Norwich - Credit: Google

Ali Tandoori offers traditional favourites, including tandoori and Balti dishes, made with only the best ingredients.

It is a favourite, not only with our readers, but with Tripadvisor as well where it has been awarded a Travellers' Choice Award in 2021.

People hungry for a  taste of authentic Indian food  can order online for collection.

