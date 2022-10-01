Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Tickets go on sale ahead of popular city beer festival

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:24 PM October 1, 2022
Norwich Beer Festival 2018 at St Andrew's Hall.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The 44th Norwich Beer Festival is taking place at the end of this month - Credit: Archant

Tickets are available for a much-loved annual city beer festival.

The 44th Norwich Beer Festival, run by CAMRA, is back at the Halls this month.

There will be over 300 cask-conditioned real ales on offer.

More unusual ales will be in the Curiosity Bar, international options will be in the World Beer Bar and the free-from bar will have gluten-free and vegan ales.

There will also be a cider and perry bar with more than 60 varieties on offer.

Food will be available including filled rolls, hot pies, burgers, sausages and chips.

Customers can pay on the door and once inside drinks are bought through a stamp card system.

Most Read

  1. 1 Historic bar in city forced to permanently close
  2. 2 Rats invade city flat as pregnant mum forced to sleep on couch
  3. 3 'Larger than life' father and husband dies aged 29
  1. 4 CCTV appeal after £5,000 worth of goods stolen from city retail parks
  2. 5 Flights arriving at Norwich Airport diverted due to thick fog
  3. 6 Busy city centre road to close for five days
  4. 7 Hundreds of homes experience power cuts from Norwich to Hoveton
  5. 8 'I can't believe I have a six-pack' - Woman shares 6st weight loss journey
  6. 9 Care worker faces jail for sleeping as patient suffered fatal injuries
  7. 10 Norwich foodies have one day only to try 'Britain's top takeaway'

There will be a limited number of collectable glasses with this year's logo as well as hoodies, t-shirts and other memorabilia.

Those missing a year from their glass collection will also be able to buy older glasses from the merchandise team.

Norwich Beer Festival is at the Halls in Norwich from October 24 to 29.

Afternoon sessions run from 11.30am to 3pm and evening sessions start at 5pm.

Tickets are between £3 and £8 and available from Norwich and District CAMRA's website.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Stephen Harris and Deanna Vann from Norwich who are due to get married in May 2023

UK Government

Bride left in tears as hotel cancels weddings after closing for refugees

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon is in place at St Marks Church in Lakenham, Norwich

Norwich Live News

Man stabbed in city churchyard

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a child's scooter was stolen from a business in Norwich

CCTV appeal launched after child's scooter stolen

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Red Lion in Bishopgate, available to rent. Pic: Archant

'I will be forever proud' - Riverside city centre pub changes manager

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon