Tickets go on sale ahead of popular city beer festival

The 44th Norwich Beer Festival is taking place at the end of this month - Credit: Archant

Tickets are available for a much-loved annual city beer festival.

The 44th Norwich Beer Festival, run by CAMRA, is back at the Halls this month.

There will be over 300 cask-conditioned real ales on offer.

More unusual ales will be in the Curiosity Bar, international options will be in the World Beer Bar and the free-from bar will have gluten-free and vegan ales.

There will also be a cider and perry bar with more than 60 varieties on offer.

Food will be available including filled rolls, hot pies, burgers, sausages and chips.

Customers can pay on the door and once inside drinks are bought through a stamp card system.

There will be a limited number of collectable glasses with this year's logo as well as hoodies, t-shirts and other memorabilia.

Those missing a year from their glass collection will also be able to buy older glasses from the merchandise team.

Norwich Beer Festival is at the Halls in Norwich from October 24 to 29.

Afternoon sessions run from 11.30am to 3pm and evening sessions start at 5pm.

Tickets are between £3 and £8 and available from Norwich and District CAMRA's website.