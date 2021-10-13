Excitement builds as Norwich Beer Festival to return later this month

Published: 4:20 PM October 13, 2021

Norwich Beer Festival organisers are "looking forward to seeing friends and familiar faces" at this year's edition of the festival, after the event was postponed in 2020.

The festival, run by CAMRA, will return to The Halls from Monday, October 25 to Sunday, October 30, offering real ale, cider, perry and hot food.

At this year's event the Curiosity Bar and World Beer Bar will both return, with free entry for CAMRA members with a proof of membership.

The event is also partnering with charity Norfolk SEN Network this year.

Craig Harmer, festival organiser, said: "We all missed the festival in 2020 and are really excited to be opening the doors once again very soon.

"We are looking forward to seeing friends and familiar faces, local brewers, returning customers, tradespeople and our fantastic volunteers. We also hope to see some new faces.

"Anyone new to the festival can speak to the volunteers who will be happy to explain the layout of the festival and give some useful beer or cider suggestions."