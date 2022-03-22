Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
7 bars in Norwich with outdoor spaces

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:43 AM March 22, 2022
Curious Directive is bringing back its Botanical Garden Bar for 2022. 

The Botanical Garden Bar and Kitchen is a great place to enjoy a drink and some food in the sun - Credit: Natalie Songer

When the sun is shining there's no better feeling than sitting outside with a refreshing drink.

From rooftops overlooking the city to hidden courtyards, here are seven of the best bars in Norwich with outdoor spaces.

1. Gonzo's

The new roof terrace at Gonzo's which has prompted some negative reviews. Pic: Gonzo's

Gonzo's on London Street - Credit: Archant

Where: 68 London Street, Norwich, NR2 1JT

When: Sunday to Wednesday 12pm to 3am, Thursday to Saturday 12pm to 3.30am

Gonzo's, which was once named among the top 30 cocktail bars in the UK, has a rooftop garden which is a hot-spot for drinkers during the warmer months.

The menu includes cocktails like The Lady and Mr Grey as well as Dr Gonzo.

2. Rooftop Gardens

Rooftop Gardens bar and restaurant in Rose Lane in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Roodtop Gardens on Rose Lane - Credit: Archant

Where: The Union Building, 51-59 Rose Lane, Norwich, NR1 1BY

When: 8am to 12pm every day

At the Rooftop Gardens you can look over our fine city while enjoying a cocktail.

The menu includes some unique drinks such as the Pear Snap and the Frozen Rose.

3. Botanical Garden Bar and Kitchen

Curious Directive is bringing back its Botanical Garden Bar for 2022. 

The Botanical Garden Bar and Kitchen is a great place to enjoy a drink and some food in the sun - Credit: Natalie Songer

Where:  St Simon and St Jude Church, 49 Elm Hill, Norwich, NR3 1HG

When: The bar reopens in May 2022

Located on the corner of Elm Hill, this tranquil garden bar was opened by theatre company Curious Directive as a response to the pandemic.

After two years of success, the bar will reopen in May. Alongside its range of cocktails, you can also enjoy wood-fired pizzas.

Merchant's House

The courtyard at The Merchant's House in Norwich.

The courtyard at The Merchant's House in Norwich. - Credit: Merchant's House

Where: 7-9 Fye Bridge Street, Norwich, NR3 1LJ

When: Monday to Saturday 10am - 11pm, Sunday 10am - 10.30pm

The Merchant's House is a café bar which serves a range of coffees, teas, cocktails and specialises in continental beers. Its courtyard offers a quiet, secluded space to escape the hustle and bustle of the city with a drink or two. 

In the summer months, there is regular live music on Sundays which takes place in the courtyard.

5. Bond No.28

Where: 27-28 Tombland, Norwich, NR3 1RE

When: Thursday and Sunday, 12pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 2am

This Tombland bar has a garden in the back with relaxed seating and bushes for privacy. The summer menu includes cocktails like Peach Sour and Choc Ice.

6. The Playhouse

Where: 42-58 St Georges St, Norwich NR3 1AB

When: Monday to Friday 12pm to 11pm

The Playhouse serves a range of drinks from local real ales to German lagers. It has a large outdoor area with colourful fairy lights that overlook the River Wensum.

7. Revolucion de Cuba

Revolucion de Cuba in Norwich is bringing back afternoon teas in its private garden cabanas.

Revolucion de Cuba in Norwich is bringing back afternoon teas in its private garden cabanas. - Credit: Revolucion de Cuba Norwich

Where: 7-9 Queen St, Norwich, NR2 4SG

When: Monday to Wednesday 11am - 11pm, Thursday 11am - 1am, Friday to Saturday 11am - 2am, Sunday 11am - 11pm

This branch of the chain of Cuban-inspired bars has a large outdoor garden complete with private garden cabanas.

A range of cocktails are available such as the quintessentially Cuban mojito. It has plans to renovate its garden this year. 

