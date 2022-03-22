7 bars in Norwich with outdoor spaces
When the sun is shining there's no better feeling than sitting outside with a refreshing drink.
From rooftops overlooking the city to hidden courtyards, here are seven of the best bars in Norwich with outdoor spaces.
1. Gonzo's
Where: 68 London Street, Norwich, NR2 1JT
When: Sunday to Wednesday 12pm to 3am, Thursday to Saturday 12pm to 3.30am
Gonzo's, which was once named among the top 30 cocktail bars in the UK, has a rooftop garden which is a hot-spot for drinkers during the warmer months.
The menu includes cocktails like The Lady and Mr Grey as well as Dr Gonzo.
2. Rooftop Gardens
Where: The Union Building, 51-59 Rose Lane, Norwich, NR1 1BY
When: 8am to 12pm every day
At the Rooftop Gardens you can look over our fine city while enjoying a cocktail.
The menu includes some unique drinks such as the Pear Snap and the Frozen Rose.
3. Botanical Garden Bar and Kitchen
Where: St Simon and St Jude Church, 49 Elm Hill, Norwich, NR3 1HG
When: The bar reopens in May 2022
Located on the corner of Elm Hill, this tranquil garden bar was opened by theatre company Curious Directive as a response to the pandemic.
After two years of success, the bar will reopen in May. Alongside its range of cocktails, you can also enjoy wood-fired pizzas.
Merchant's House
Where: 7-9 Fye Bridge Street, Norwich, NR3 1LJ
When: Monday to Saturday 10am - 11pm, Sunday 10am - 10.30pm
The Merchant's House is a café bar which serves a range of coffees, teas, cocktails and specialises in continental beers. Its courtyard offers a quiet, secluded space to escape the hustle and bustle of the city with a drink or two.
In the summer months, there is regular live music on Sundays which takes place in the courtyard.
5. Bond No.28
Where: 27-28 Tombland, Norwich, NR3 1RE
When: Thursday and Sunday, 12pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 2am
This Tombland bar has a garden in the back with relaxed seating and bushes for privacy. The summer menu includes cocktails like Peach Sour and Choc Ice.
6. The Playhouse
Where: 42-58 St Georges St, Norwich NR3 1AB
When: Monday to Friday 12pm to 11pm
The Playhouse serves a range of drinks from local real ales to German lagers. It has a large outdoor area with colourful fairy lights that overlook the River Wensum.
7. Revolucion de Cuba
Where: 7-9 Queen St, Norwich, NR2 4SG
When: Monday to Wednesday 11am - 11pm, Thursday 11am - 1am, Friday to Saturday 11am - 2am, Sunday 11am - 11pm
This branch of the chain of Cuban-inspired bars has a large outdoor garden complete with private garden cabanas.
A range of cocktails are available such as the quintessentially Cuban mojito. It has plans to renovate its garden this year.