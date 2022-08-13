From Ten Bells to Turtle bay: Bars in Norwich serving happy hour cocktails

With the sun shining, why not treat yourself to a couple of weekend cocktails – or mocktails for those designated drivers?

Here are nine places where you can find happy hour cocktails in Norwich:

1. Chambers Cocktail Company

Where: Chambers Cocktail Company,12-14 Wensum Street, NR3 1HY

Chambers Cocktail Company is a "destination city bar" that offers "high quality, new and interesting cocktails".

It offers two cocktails for £12 and the deal runs from Wednesday to Saturday, 4pm until 7pm.

There is a list of about 12 homemade cocktails which change depending on the season.

2. The Cottage

Where: 9 Silver Road, Norwich, NR3 4TB

For those who don't mind a little walk outside of the city, NR3 has plenty of great pubs and bars including The Cottage.

It has a fantastic new cocktail menu which recently launched.

A favourite is a tequila-based cocktail with watermelon sherbet, chilli and paprika salt.

You can grab two cocktails for £12 every day before 7pm.

3. The Wildman

The Wildman in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Where: 29 Bedford Street, Norwich, NR2 1AG

The Wildman is the "after-work club you don't want to miss".

This popular city bar offers a crafted cocktail menu, great wines and coffees.

Seven days a week you can join the Wildy club between 4pm and 8pm, with cocktails and any double gin and mixer at two for £12.

4. Ten Bells

Where: St Benedicts Street, Norwich, NR2 4AR

Tuck into "filthy" burgers, craft beers and "delicious bespoke cocktails" at the Ten Bells.

It offers a deal on cocktails and double gins with mixers from 4pm to 8pm, daily.

Order two for £12 which you can mix and match with any two cocktails, or a cocktail and any G&T.

5. Mr Postles Apothecary

Where: 2 Upper King Street, NR3 1HA, Norwich

"Roasts are out, cocktails are in" at Mr Postles Apothecary which offers a special Sunday deal for those who don't have work on Monday.

Every Sunday, from 12pm to 6pm, they serve two-for-one cocktails.

Their menu of "potions" made by "cocktail chemists", includes the usual favourites as well as their own creations.

6. Turtle Bay

Turtle Bay in Norwich - Credit: Matthew Usher

Where: 8 Swan Lane, Norwich, NR2 1HZ

Whether you're after a few drinks to go with dinner, an afternoon session or a night out, Turtle Bay has got you covered.

It offers happy hour every day with two-for-one cocktails and mocktails before 7pm every single day.

7. Revolución de Cuba

Enjoy cocktails at Revolución de Cuba - Credit: Revolucion de Cuba Norwich

Where: 7-9 Queen Street, Norwich, NR2 4TL

If you're looking ahead to next week, Revolución de Cuba's cocktail menu caters for every fiesta.

You can catch happy hour Monday to Friday, 3pm until 7pm, with two-for-one "expertly made" cocktails.

It also offers a large beer garden and private cabanas for booked parties.



















