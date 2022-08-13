From Ten Bells to Turtle bay: Bars in Norwich serving happy hour cocktails
- Credit: Matthew Usher
With the sun shining, why not treat yourself to a couple of weekend cocktails – or mocktails for those designated drivers?
Here are nine places where you can find happy hour cocktails in Norwich:
1. Chambers Cocktail Company
Where: Chambers Cocktail Company,12-14 Wensum Street, NR3 1HY
Chambers Cocktail Company is a "destination city bar" that offers "high quality, new and interesting cocktails".
It offers two cocktails for £12 and the deal runs from Wednesday to Saturday, 4pm until 7pm.
There is a list of about 12 homemade cocktails which change depending on the season.
Most Read
- 1 Smoke billows over Norwich as fire breaks out at Mousehold Heath
- 2 Demolition of former Tesco begins as historic business returns to city
- 3 Posh hotel gets one-star food hygiene rating
- 4 Nine fire crews battling large field blaze near Norwich
- 5 Mysterious 'large black animal' spotted roaming in fields near city
- 6 'It was inevitable': Neighbours' horror as crews tackle heath blaze
- 7 Call for tougher action on 'inconsiderate' pavement parkers
- 8 Drought declared in Norfolk
- 9 WATCH: Nudist camp saved from field fire by farmers
- 10 Man arrested after police recover 10 stolen bikes and parts
2. The Cottage
Where: 9 Silver Road, Norwich, NR3 4TB
For those who don't mind a little walk outside of the city, NR3 has plenty of great pubs and bars including The Cottage.
It has a fantastic new cocktail menu which recently launched.
A favourite is a tequila-based cocktail with watermelon sherbet, chilli and paprika salt.
You can grab two cocktails for £12 every day before 7pm.
3. The Wildman
Where: 29 Bedford Street, Norwich, NR2 1AG
The Wildman is the "after-work club you don't want to miss".
This popular city bar offers a crafted cocktail menu, great wines and coffees.
Seven days a week you can join the Wildy club between 4pm and 8pm, with cocktails and any double gin and mixer at two for £12.
4. Ten Bells
Where: St Benedicts Street, Norwich, NR2 4AR
Tuck into "filthy" burgers, craft beers and "delicious bespoke cocktails" at the Ten Bells.
It offers a deal on cocktails and double gins with mixers from 4pm to 8pm, daily.
Order two for £12 which you can mix and match with any two cocktails, or a cocktail and any G&T.
5. Mr Postles Apothecary
Where: 2 Upper King Street, NR3 1HA, Norwich
"Roasts are out, cocktails are in" at Mr Postles Apothecary which offers a special Sunday deal for those who don't have work on Monday.
Every Sunday, from 12pm to 6pm, they serve two-for-one cocktails.
Their menu of "potions" made by "cocktail chemists", includes the usual favourites as well as their own creations.
6. Turtle Bay
Where: 8 Swan Lane, Norwich, NR2 1HZ
Whether you're after a few drinks to go with dinner, an afternoon session or a night out, Turtle Bay has got you covered.
It offers happy hour every day with two-for-one cocktails and mocktails before 7pm every single day.
7. Revolución de Cuba
Where: 7-9 Queen Street, Norwich, NR2 4TL
If you're looking ahead to next week, Revolución de Cuba's cocktail menu caters for every fiesta.
You can catch happy hour Monday to Friday, 3pm until 7pm, with two-for-one "expertly made" cocktails.
It also offers a large beer garden and private cabanas for booked parties.