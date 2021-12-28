10 bars that opened in Norwich in 2021
- Credit: Danielle Booden
It has been another tough year for the hospitality industry, but there have also been lots of success stories.
Here are 10 bars and pubs which opened in Norwich in 2021.
Pogue Mahon's
Where: 72 Prince of Wales Rd, Norwich, NR1 1LT
When: 11am to late
Opened in December, Pogue Mahon's is located in the former China Inn takeaway and was transformed into a 1920s-style Irish pub and speakeasy.
Set over four floors, the pub and bar was planned to open for St Patrick's Day in March but opening was delayed. Pogue Mahon's will have an evening door policy of over-25s only.
Tipsy Jar
Where: 8 Redwell St, Norwich, NR2 4SN
When: 3pm to 11am
Opened in November, Tipsy Jar serves cocktail jars with the DIY element of self-assembly. The bar was given an industrial makeover.
Drinks include a Sloe Gin Forest Bramble, Maple and Pecan Old Fashioned and classics such as Espresso Martinis. The business started as a cocktail delivery service in lockdown.
Yard
Where: 6 Pottergate, Norwich, NR2 1DS
When: 12pm to 11pm
Yard is a pasta and cocktail bar which opened in the former home of Rabbit coffee shop in summer.
It was opened by George Colley and Nathaniel Crothers - Mr Colley is the owner of Brick Pizza, which opened next to Norwich Market in 2015.
Malt and Mardle
Where: 163 Magdalen St, Norwich, NR3 1NF
When: 4pm to 10.30pm
Opened in July, Malt and Mardle is a micropub which serves a simple collection of local real ale and craft beers.
The pub is owned by three friends who share a love of beer and brewing. Malt and Mardle is one of the city's smallest pubs, with room for just 40 people inside.
Sherbert Lemon
Where: 35 Prince of Wales Rd, Norwich, NR1 1BG
Sherbert Lemon, which opened in July, serves frozen daiquiris, ice lolly and sweet-themed cocktails. There is also a London Underground-themed club in the basement.
The owner, Richard Chisnell, also owns Fat Fox Pizza Den next door.
Putt Putt Noodle
Where: Castle Mall Leisure Quarter, Norwich, NR1 3DD
When: 12pm to 11pm
Opened in December, this Asian-inspired crazy golf attraction has a bar serving cocktails and noodles. After 7pm, Putt Putt Noodle is 18 and over only.
Crazy golf holes have a variety of features, including a bamboo jungle, waterfalls and smells to create an immersive setting.
Cans 'N' Cocktails
Where: 15 Prince of Wales Rd, Norwich, NR1 1BD
When: 9pm to 4am Friday and Saturday
Opened in July, Cans 'N' Cocktails was renovated to have a relaxed lounge-type feel as well as a dancefloor.
The business only sells beers and lagers from cans and offers a menu of cocktails, as well as premium spirits and alcohol gel shots.
Mysabar
Where: Castle Quarter, 100 Castle Meadow, Norwich, NR1 3DD
When: 5pm to 11pm
Opened in December of last year, Mysabar was brought back in 2021 following its success.
The bar has a range of local street food traders and an 18-tap bar. There is also a stage for live music and DJs.
Oliver's Bar
Where: 152a Unthank Rd, Norwich, NR2 2RS
When: 4pm to 11.30pm
Oliver's Bar, which opened in December, serves vegan cocktails and nibbles in the former home of The Amnesty Bookshop.
The bar makes its own juice, cordial and soda. Oliver's comes with "no gimmicks" and aims to be a cozy place to come for a quiet drink.
Revado's Kitchen
Where: 2 Stracey Rd, Norwich, NR1 1EZ
When: 5pm to 10pm
Opened in June, Revado's is a street-side bar that serves cocktails and vegetarian food to be enjoyed alongside the music.
Located in the former Stracey Hotel, the building was taken over by the team from Namaste Village.