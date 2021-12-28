10 bars that opened in Norwich in 2021

Aidan Mahon, landlord of Irish pub Pogue Mahon's in Norwich by the secret door. - Credit: Danielle Booden

It has been another tough year for the hospitality industry, but there have also been lots of success stories.

Here are 10 bars and pubs which opened in Norwich in 2021.

Pogue Mahon's is a new 1920s-style Irish pub in Prince of Wales Road. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Pogue Mahon's

Where: 72 Prince of Wales Rd, Norwich, NR1 1LT

When: 11am to late

Opened in December, Pogue Mahon's is located in the former China Inn takeaway and was transformed into a 1920s-style Irish pub and speakeasy.

Set over four floors, the pub and bar was planned to open for St Patrick's Day in March but opening was delayed. Pogue Mahon's will have an evening door policy of over-25s only.

The bar at new cocktail bar Tipsy Jar. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Tipsy Jar

Where: 8 Redwell St, Norwich, NR2 4SN

When: 3pm to 11am

Opened in November, Tipsy Jar serves cocktail jars with the DIY element of self-assembly. The bar was given an industrial makeover.

Drinks include a Sloe Gin Forest Bramble, Maple and Pecan Old Fashioned and classics such as Espresso Martinis. The business started as a cocktail delivery service in lockdown.

From left to right, Krysia Burns, George Colley, baby Matilda Colley, Natty Crothers and Abby Kidd, who will open Yard pasta and cocktails bar on Pottergate. - Credit: George Colley

Yard

Where: 6 Pottergate, Norwich, NR2 1DS

When: 12pm to 11pm

Yard is a pasta and cocktail bar which opened in the former home of Rabbit coffee shop in summer.

It was opened by George Colley and Nathaniel Crothers - Mr Colley is the owner of Brick Pizza, which opened next to Norwich Market in 2015.

Emily Bridges, Elliot Dransfield and Johnny Durant own Norwichs first Micro pub. - Credit: The Malt and Mardle

Malt and Mardle

Where: 163 Magdalen St, Norwich, NR3 1NF

When: 4pm to 10.30pm

Opened in July, Malt and Mardle is a micropub which serves a simple collection of local real ale and craft beers.

The pub is owned by three friends who share a love of beer and brewing. Malt and Mardle is one of the city's smallest pubs, with room for just 40 people inside.

Richard Chisnell is the owner Sherbet Lemon cocktail bar on Prince of Wales Road. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

Sherbert Lemon

Where: 35 Prince of Wales Rd, Norwich, NR1 1BG

Sherbert Lemon, which opened in July, serves frozen daiquiris, ice lolly and sweet-themed cocktails. There is also a London Underground-themed club in the basement.

The owner, Richard Chisnell, also owns Fat Fox Pizza Den next door.

Owner of Putt Putt Noodle David Moore and General Manager Thomas Douglas with some of the exciting drinks on offer. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Putt Putt Noodle

Where: Castle Mall Leisure Quarter, Norwich, NR1 3DD

When: 12pm to 11pm

Opened in December, this Asian-inspired crazy golf attraction has a bar serving cocktails and noodles. After 7pm, Putt Putt Noodle is 18 and over only.

Crazy golf holes have a variety of features, including a bamboo jungle, waterfalls and smells to create an immersive setting.

Cans 'N' Cocktails opens on Prince of Wales Road when Andre Smith will be mixing the cocktails. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Cans 'N' Cocktails

Where: 15 Prince of Wales Rd, Norwich, NR1 1BD

When: 9pm to 4am Friday and Saturday

Opened in July, Cans 'N' Cocktails was renovated to have a relaxed lounge-type feel as well as a dancefloor.

The business only sells beers and lagers from cans and offers a menu of cocktails, as well as premium spirits and alcohol gel shots.

The Mysabar is heated and there are also blankets so guests can warm up. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

Mysabar

Where: Castle Quarter, 100 Castle Meadow, Norwich, NR1 3DD

When: 5pm to 11pm

Opened in December of last year, Mysabar was brought back in 2021 following its success.

The bar has a range of local street food traders and an 18-tap bar. There is also a stage for live music and DJs.

Oliver's Bar is 100pc plant-based and serves handcrafted cocktails, wines, beers and nibbles. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

Oliver's Bar

Where: 152a Unthank Rd, Norwich, NR2 2RS

When: 4pm to 11.30pm

Oliver's Bar, which opened in December, serves vegan cocktails and nibbles in the former home of The Amnesty Bookshop.

The bar makes its own juice, cordial and soda. Oliver's comes with "no gimmicks" and aims to be a cozy place to come for a quiet drink.

Some of the food being served at the grand opening of Revado's kitchen on Stracey Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Revado's Kitchen

Where: 2 Stracey Rd, Norwich, NR1 1EZ

When: 5pm to 10pm

Opened in June, Revado's is a street-side bar that serves cocktails and vegetarian food to be enjoyed alongside the music.

Located in the former Stracey Hotel, the building was taken over by the team from Namaste Village.



