The ultimate bar crawl – Norwich Cocktail Week is back 

Try more than 60 different cocktails for one week only as part of Norfolk & Norwich Cocktail Week - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you caught the cocktail buzz in lockdown (who didn’t?) but need a bit of inspiration and a night off mixing and shaking, circle the week beginning October 14 in your calendar – because cocktail week is back.

After a hiatus the event, running until October 23, has been renamed Norfolk & Norwich Cocktail Week, with the organising baton passed to the capable hands of Zena Leech-Calton (Love Norwich Food) and Danni Wilson (Mindful Mixology).

Zena Leech-Calton of Love Norwich Food is organising Norfolk & Norwich Cocktail Week 2022 - Credit: Contributed

Sponsored by Norwich-based gin specialists Bullards, a brochure has been produced, and so far more than 60 venues in the county have signed up.

“We are super proud of the brochure, designed and set up by Lee from My Handy Guide,” says Zena. “We wanted to create something people would want to keep as a souvenir, so as well as a directory for everybody taking part, it includes cocktail recipes, interviews, a quiz and more. It’s been distributed all over the city. Just check out social media (Instagram @nncocktailweek) to see where you can grab a copy. It was a big expense, part-funded by the sponsor and advertising, and any proceeds left over will go to charity.”

Tipsy Jar's Blueberry & Yuzu, Lemon Verbena Gin Sour - Credit: Contributed

Zena says the familiar wrist bands for the event are out. Instead, to make the week as accessible for everyone as possible, participating bars, pubs, restaurants and cafes have set the price of their Cocktail Week drinks to £7.50. Simply book a table at your favourite dining spot – or rock up to any of the bars or pubs to sample their specially-created drinks...available for one week only.

“We’re doing this because we both love cocktails,” Zena adds. “And because we want to drive customers to, mainly independent, businesses at what is usually a quiet time of the year.

“We also wanted other foodie folk involved, so we have several cake makers offering cocktail-themed desserts and baked goods. Christophes Crepes in Norwich has created an orange liqueur-based cocktail crepe. And there are rumours of a cocktail dessert pizza!”

If you’re a real cocktail fiend you could win a spot being a Norfolk & Norwich Cocktail Week judge. Get in touch with Zena and Danni via the Instagram account to find out more.

Special events

October 14: Book your spot at the launch party this evening at Tipsy Jar in Norwich.

October 18: Arboretum hosts a vodka tasting with Ghost Vodka from 6pm. It’s £30 per person including Norfolk taster platter. Booking is essential via Arboretum’s website.

October 20: Join Mindful Mixology’s cocktail masterclass at Star Plain Stores in Holt from 6.30pm. Booking is essential via the café/bar’s website. It’s £29.99 per person.

October 21: DOXI cocktails will be at Connaught Kitchen, serving classic and quirky cocktails alongside small plates. Walk-ins available but booking is advised.

October 23: Keep an eye on Norfolk & Norwich Cocktail Week’s social media for details of a bottomless brunch, to be announced in Norwich city centure.

Venues taking part in Norwich include

Alchemista, Arboretum, Bonds No28, Bowling House, Captain A’s, Chambers, Churros for the People, Copa Cubana, Don Txoko, Erlingham House, Franks, Garden Bar, Go Bifanas, Gonzos, Gyre & Gimble, Harry’s Soul Train, JC Pinto, Olive’s, Mr Postles, Rumsey Wells, Sir Tobys, The Cottage, The Edith Cavell, The Garnett, The Last Wine Bar, The Rosebery, St Giles Pantry, The Marlborough Arms, The Ten Bells, The Yard, The York, Tipsy Jar, Urban Lounge, Voodoo Daddy’s, Waffle House, Wallow, Wig and Pen, Wildman

Shark Attack from The Marlborough Arms - Credit: Contributed

The Rosebery's Rose-Cherry Tart cocktail - Credit: Contributed

Try these

Here are just a few of the drinks you can expect to find along the way.

Yard: The Burnt Cocktail – Scotch, limoncello, honey, crème de cassis, blackberries – with all proceeds going to The Burnt Chef Project

The Marlborough Arms: Shark Attack – Blue vodka, lemonade, grenadine and a gummy shark

Gyre & Gimble: Chamomile – Gyre & Gimble Double Juniper, apricot, clarified citrus, lemongrass, rhubarb tonic

JC Pinto: Sloe Sour – Vegan sloe gin and elderflower sour with blueberries

The Rosebery: Rose-Cherry Tart- Amaretto, cherry syrup and sparkling Italian lemon with glace cherry

The Bowling House: New York Sour – Red wine, whisky and lemon

Franks Bar: Live and Let Chai – Vodka, Kahlua, double cream and chai syrup

The Last Wine Bar: Wine & Roses – Agora Vermouth, lemon and aqua faba

Alchemista: The Emperor – Vodka, Kahlua, Baileys and double espresso

Suffield Arms: La Cantalupo – Cantaloupe puree, lime, agave, Umeshu sake and El Bandarra al Fresco

Tipsy Jar: Blueberry & Yuzu, Lemon Verbena Gin Sour – Homemade British blueberry jasmine syrup, Japanese yuzu bitters, house lemon verbena-infused London Dry gin, lemon, blue curacao and aqua faba

The Emporium: Are making Martini espresso bon bons during cocktail week. Available to order online

Cupcake & Co: Find cocktail-inspired treats in-store during the week

Saffire: Will be selling cocktail-inspired chocolates in the week at their Royal Arcade shop. They include Kir Royale, Strawberry Champagne, Hurricane, Sambuca, Crème de Menthe and Black Cherry

Fizz and Fromage (Hoveton): The Binham Black Forest – homemade black cherry vodka, vanilla vodka, crème de cacao and cream, garnished with a Binham Blue and chocolate fudge brownie



