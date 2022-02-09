Norwich woman swaps ballet for baking business after injury

Dancer Megan King has swapped ballet for baking and runs thriving business Megsy Bakes. - Credit: Natalie Romeo Photography

A dancer has swapped her ballet shoes for baking tins and is now running a thriving business after a knee injury.

Megan King, 30, from Norwich, runs Megsy Bakes which offers a range of celebration and wedding cakes, cupcakes and tray bakes made to order.

Baking and ballet are Miss King's two biggest passions and when she was 15 she began her professional training at the Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham.

A celebration cake made by Megsy Bakes. - Credit: Megan King

After graduating, she embarked on her professional career which took her across the world performing in shows including Swan Lake with the English National Ballet at the Royal Albert Hall.

But things took a turn in 2018 when she injured her knee during the Thursford Christmas Spectacular and needed surgery.

After a long recovery process she went back to dancing, but injured her knee again in 2019 and had another operation.

Megan King's two biggest passions are ballet and baking. - Credit: Natalie Romeo Photography

Miss King said: "During my recovery was when Covid struck anyway and theatres went dark, so I didn't feel so bad as I couldn't have done anything anyway."

She has loved baking since she was a child and has fond memories of baking sausage rolls with her Nanny Peggy.

During the first lockdown, she started trying out different recipes and decided to take the plunge and start a business in summer 2020.

Cupcakes are made to order by Megsy Bakes. - Credit: Megan King

She began delivering treat boxes filled with tray bakes and then expanded to celebration cakes and cupcakes.

Miss King said: "I already had a hobby Instagram page and it automatically connected a Facebook page asking if I wanted to make a business account.

"I thought it was a sign and I started advertising then it snowballed and progressed very quickly."

She also does events, with the next one The Stunning Spring Wedding Fair at The Forum on March 6.

A dinosaur celebration cake from Megsy Bakes. - Credit: Megan King

She added: "It has been a whirlwind and I can't believe how quickly things have happened and I get a lot of returning customers."

Miss King has not ruled out a return to dancing but would not go back to full-time ballet as she is also trained in other styles.

Order for collection at megsybakes.com and follow on Instagram @megsybakes