Norwich baker named 'Bread Hero' in prestigious awards

Published: 12:05 PM October 20, 2021

Steven Winter of Bread Source, Norwich, has been named a Bread Hero. - Credit: Archant

A baker from Norwich has been recognised as a "bread hero" for the work he did during lockdown.

Steven Winter of Bread Source has been named the East of England's Bread Hero by the Tiptree World Bread Awards.

During lockdown Mr Winter launched 'The Bread Source National Loaf Scheme' which helped those most in need to access fresh bread.

He provided high quality, wholemeal artisan loaves for only £1.

He also reduced the bakery's wastage to almost zero and formed key links with local farms to provide free food for their livestock.

Sydney, one of Mr Winter's nominators, said: "Steven is a 'Bread Hero' to me, to his team of 60 staff members, to the local community and to the environment."

"He has made the last two years better for a lot of people and we are so very grateful for him."

Mr Winter has also invested in new environmentally-friendly technology which reduces the amount of energy the bakery uses.