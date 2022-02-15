Meet the baker bringing sticky toffee pudding straight to your door
- Credit: Rachel White
A Norwich baker with a passion for puddings has launched a new business delivering homemade treats straight to your door.
Rachel White launched Proper Puddings UK after she realised her desserts were going down a treat.
The 29-year-old moved to the county last year after leaving her family in Nottingham and that was when she came up with the idea to send her bakes back home.
After perfecting her recipes and finding a way to get the puddings delivered safely, she was inspired to start her own business.
Ms White said: “I have had a passion for baking for a long time. It has always been my love language.
“Some people will just tell others how they feel, but I bake for them.
“From moving to Norwich, I found I was baking for my family and friends quite often.
“I really tried to perfect my recipes, to make sure they are delicious and so I could easily post them. I thought it was a really fun and comforting way to tell people that you miss them.
“Lots of people thought it was a really cute idea.”
Since her postal service started in December, orders have been rolling in.
There are currently three options to choose from - a classic sticky toffee, vegan chocolate and lemon and passionfruit pudding.
“It is always scary to start a new business," she said. "But the feedback has been amazing.
“People have been telling me that my puddings are the most delicious thing they have ever tasted.”
Ms White, who bakes alongside her full time job at the University of East Anglia, is also currently looking to create new recipes including a cherry bakewell and rhubarb and custard pudding.
She added: “It is the complete opposite of what I do day to day. I work nine to five so baking is a relaxing outlet for me.
“It is just about making people happy.
“I find it really satisfying to send someone a gift like that. It is really fulfilling and I couldn’t be happier with how it has progressed.”
For more information or to order visit Proper Pudding's website.