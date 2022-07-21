More than 80 pubs in and around Norwich involved in huge summer festival

The Brewery Tap is one of the venues involved in the Norwich and Beyond Pub Festival 2022. - Credit: Jenny Bach

Summer and beer go hand-in-hand and a festival returning to Norwich gives you the chance to sip plenty of pints in the sun.

The Norwich and Beyond Pub Festival, which launched last year, returns from Friday, July 22, until Monday, August 29, and it is run by Norwich and District CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale).

The Artichoke is involved in the pub trail. - Credit: Jenny Bach

From the Brewery Tap in Norwich to The Kings Head in Blofield, more than 80 pubs in and around the city are involved with 50 breweries supplying them.

Each pub is partnered with a brewery and will receive a free cask of beer and some venues are also running promotional events.

Lucy Cousins, one of the festival organisers, said: ‘We wanted to plan something exciting for people, as well as supporting our fabulous local pubs and showcasing our breweries."

People can visit pubs within colour-coded zones, mapped out in a festival guide available from participating venues.

Each zone includes between nine and 12 pubs, with over a month to visit as many as you choose.

Dawn Hopkins, landlady of The Rose Pub and Deli in Queens Road. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Anyone who gets a stamp from every pub in a zone can claim a souvenir-coloured wristband.

If you collect all colours by visiting each zone you will qualify for a special prize, which will be awarded at the Norwich Beer Festival in October.

The Angel Gardens is involved in the Norwich and Beyond Pub Festival. - Credit: Jenny Bach

Almost all the pubs taking part are on train or bus routes and in Norwich the central zones are walkable.

Emma Byrne from The Leopard said: ‘After the great success of last year, it is wonderful to have Norwich and Beyond Pub Festival back again.

The Rosebery is one of the pubs involved in the Norwich and Beyond Pub Festival 2022. - Credit: Jenny Bach

"Obviously, we love beer, but that is not the only thing it is about.

"It is also a chance to celebrate our excellent pubs."

You can visit the Norwich Pub Festival Facebook page for updates on the 38-day event.

Emily Bridges, Elliot Dransfield and Johnny Durant own Norwichs first Micro pub. - Credit: The Malt and Mardle

Festival pubs (for maps, see the guide):

Cider Zone – Marlborough, Eaton Cottage, Reindeer, Coach & Horses Bethel St, White Lion, Rosebery, Artichoke, Malt & Mardle, Murderers, The Cottage, The Vine, Kings Head, Lollard Pit, Kings Arms

Green Zone – Kings Head Lingwood, Shoulder of Mutton, King’s Head Blofield, The Ram Inn, Rivergarden, Fat Cat & Canary, Coach & Horses Thorpe Road, Jubilee, Red Lion, Lollards Pit

Orange Zone – Cellar House, Beehive, Eaton Cottage, Unthank Arms, York, Eagle, Trafford, Kings Arms, Rose Pub & Deli

Yellow Zone – Gibraltar Gardens, Fat Cat, Garden House, William & Florence, Pear Tree, Black Horse, Earlham, Reindeer, Coach & Horses Bethel St

Gold Zone - Angel Gardens, Rosebery, Whalebone, The Brewery Tap, Stanley, Marlborough, The Cottage, Artichoke, Malt & Mardle, Leopard

Purple Zone – Plasters, Kings Head, White Lion, Louis Marchesi, Merchants, Ribs of Beef, Wig & Pen, Adam & Eve, Maids Head, Golden Star

Black Zone – Last Pub Standing, St Andrews Brewhouse, Franks Bar, Rumsey Wells, Arboretum, The Vine, Sir Toby’s, Lamb, Murderers, Walnut Tree Shades

Red Zone – Red Lion Cromer, Vernon Arms, Hop In, The Crown at Trunch, The Smallburgh Crown, Cross Keys, Spread Eagle, Unicorn, Red Lion Coltishall, Chequers, Plough Inn, Rose & Crown

Blue Zone – Ploughshare, Brisley Bell, White Swan, Darby’s, Royal Standard, Cock, George, Victoria Inn, Buck, Marlingford Bell, Crown