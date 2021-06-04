News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Norwich Amateur Brewers release new 'rainbow' IPA to thank NHS

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:40 AM June 4, 2021   
Norwich Amateur Brewers Jack Davison and Will Gant brewing a new beer which they will be selling to

Norwich Amateur Brewers Jack Davison and Will Gant brewing a new beer which they will be selling to raise money for the NHS. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A new beer is being produced in Norfolk to raise funds for the NHS, with all the ingredients donated for the cause. 

Norwich Amateur Brewers [NAB] have teamed up with the Wildcraft Brewery for the beer, which will be a light golden IPA with crisp bitterness. 

While a name is yet to be decided, NAB member and project lead Jack Davison said it will relate to rainbows in honour of the NHS. 

Norwich Amateur Brewers Will Gant (far left) and Jack Davison (far right) with Bob Gant and Wildcraf

Norwich Amateur Brewers Will Gant (far left) and Jack Davison (far right) with Bob Gant and Wildcraft Brewery owner Mike Deal. - Credit: Danielle Booden

He said it will an English IPA with British hops but it will have American character.

The beer will go on sale in a couple of weeks once it has fermented and will initially be supplied to pubs and shops in Norfolk alone. 

Norwich Amateur Brewers Will Gant and Jack Davison who are brewing a beer, sponsored by Wildcraft, t

Norwich Amateur Brewers Will Gant and Jack Davison who are brewing a beer, sponsored by Wildcraft, to raise money for the NHS. - Credit: Danielle Booden

You may also want to watch:

Mr Davison said: "All the ingredients have been donated by local malters and hop merchants and we will give the profit from each bottle to the NHS to show our appreciation." 

Norwich Amateur Brewer Jack Davison with the malt, donated by Crisp Maltings, Hop, donated by CHarle

Norwich Amateur Brewer Jack Davison with the malt, donated by Crisp Maltings, Hop, donated by CHarles Faram, and yeast, donated by NCYC, which they are using to make their own beer. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Ashley Carr, founded of NAB, added: "In particular we wanted to recognise hospital staff as we were told they had to leave the building as there was no area to eat during Covid.

Most Read

  1. 1 Sinkhole opens up again on city street plagued by collapses
  2. 2 Overhanging tree problems for Golden Triangle resident
  3. 3 Van spotted on A47 with 'sickening' image of tied-up woman
  1. 4 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
  2. 5 ‘No show’ diners sees Norwich bar introduce booking deposits
  3. 6 First new tenants sign on for Anglia Square since £271m revamp collapse
  4. 7 Ten-person brawl as weekend violence stretches city police
  5. 8 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Norfolk
  6. 9 Millions to boost Norwich Lanes, but anger over further road changes
  7. 10 Police abandon chase as car carrying three teens hits 120mph

"We thought it would be good to raise money for them and to say thanks for everything they have done over the last year." 

A smimilar beer to the one being brewed by Will Gant and Jack Davison, Norwich Amateur Brewers, at W

A smimilar beer to the one being brewed by Will Gant and Jack Davison, Norwich Amateur Brewers, at Wildcraft Brewery in Buxton. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The malt for the beer is being donated by Crisp Maltings in Great Ryburgh, the yeast from the National Collection of Yeast Cultures and Charles Faram are the hop merchants. 

It is expected to be around 4.8pc in strength. 

The Wildcraft Brewery, which is located in Buxton, is the main sponsor for the new beer.

Wildcraft Brewery in Buxton where Norwich Amateur Brewers Will Gant and Jack Davison are brewing a b

Wildcraft Brewery in Buxton where Norwich Amateur Brewers Will Gant and Jack Davison are brewing a beer to raise money for the NHS. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hamoud Hashim, 22, opens his new barbers, Brothers Barbershop, with free haircuts on the opening day

Free haircuts on offer as 22-year-old opens new Norwich barbers

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
You can now travel from Norwich to Barbados with only short layovers 

New flight route from Norwich to Barbados for £431 revealed

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
mason

Family of Mason, 3, launch fundraiser after Disneyland trip hopes dashed

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Harry Smithson is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence. 

Norfolk Live

Police hunt 19-year-old wanted in Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus