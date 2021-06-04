Norwich Amateur Brewers release new 'rainbow' IPA to thank NHS

Published: 10:40 AM June 4, 2021

Norwich Amateur Brewers Jack Davison and Will Gant brewing a new beer which they will be selling to raise money for the NHS. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A new beer is being produced in Norfolk to raise funds for the NHS, with all the ingredients donated for the cause.

Norwich Amateur Brewers [NAB] have teamed up with the Wildcraft Brewery for the beer, which will be a light golden IPA with crisp bitterness.

While a name is yet to be decided, NAB member and project lead Jack Davison said it will relate to rainbows in honour of the NHS.

Norwich Amateur Brewers Will Gant (far left) and Jack Davison (far right) with Bob Gant and Wildcraft Brewery owner Mike Deal. - Credit: Danielle Booden

He said it will an English IPA with British hops but it will have American character.

The beer will go on sale in a couple of weeks once it has fermented and will initially be supplied to pubs and shops in Norfolk alone.

Norwich Amateur Brewers Will Gant and Jack Davison who are brewing a beer, sponsored by Wildcraft, to raise money for the NHS. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Davison said: "All the ingredients have been donated by local malters and hop merchants and we will give the profit from each bottle to the NHS to show our appreciation."

Norwich Amateur Brewer Jack Davison with the malt, donated by Crisp Maltings, Hop, donated by CHarles Faram, and yeast, donated by NCYC, which they are using to make their own beer. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Ashley Carr, founded of NAB, added: "In particular we wanted to recognise hospital staff as we were told they had to leave the building as there was no area to eat during Covid.

"We thought it would be good to raise money for them and to say thanks for everything they have done over the last year."

A smimilar beer to the one being brewed by Will Gant and Jack Davison, Norwich Amateur Brewers, at Wildcraft Brewery in Buxton. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The malt for the beer is being donated by Crisp Maltings in Great Ryburgh, the yeast from the National Collection of Yeast Cultures and Charles Faram are the hop merchants.

It is expected to be around 4.8pc in strength.

The Wildcraft Brewery, which is located in Buxton, is the main sponsor for the new beer.