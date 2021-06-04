Norwich Amateur Brewers release new 'rainbow' IPA to thank NHS
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A new beer is being produced in Norfolk to raise funds for the NHS, with all the ingredients donated for the cause.
Norwich Amateur Brewers [NAB] have teamed up with the Wildcraft Brewery for the beer, which will be a light golden IPA with crisp bitterness.
While a name is yet to be decided, NAB member and project lead Jack Davison said it will relate to rainbows in honour of the NHS.
He said it will an English IPA with British hops but it will have American character.
The beer will go on sale in a couple of weeks once it has fermented and will initially be supplied to pubs and shops in Norfolk alone.
Mr Davison said: "All the ingredients have been donated by local malters and hop merchants and we will give the profit from each bottle to the NHS to show our appreciation."
Ashley Carr, founded of NAB, added: "In particular we wanted to recognise hospital staff as we were told they had to leave the building as there was no area to eat during Covid.
"We thought it would be good to raise money for them and to say thanks for everything they have done over the last year."
The malt for the beer is being donated by Crisp Maltings in Great Ryburgh, the yeast from the National Collection of Yeast Cultures and Charles Faram are the hop merchants.
It is expected to be around 4.8pc in strength.
The Wildcraft Brewery, which is located in Buxton, is the main sponsor for the new beer.