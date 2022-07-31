Norwich Beer Festival set to return to city for 44th year

Taste buds are set to be tingling across the city after it was announced Norwich Beer Festival will return in October.

The beer festival, which will go ahead for the 44th time, will take place from Monday, October 24, 2022, until Saturday, October 29, 2022, over the half-term period at Blackfriars and St Andrew's Hall.

Run by Norwich and District CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale), it has been revealed that Blackfriars will host a selection of bands and music for the very first time and see an even distribution of national and local ales.

Queues for a previous Norwich Beer Festival in St Andrews and Blackfriars Halls

In previous years, Blackfriars only played host to local ales.

It follows the launch of the Norwich Pub Festival which returned on July 22 and will run until August 29.

Norwich Beer Festival is due to take place for the 44th time - Credit: Archant

More than 80 pubs in and around the city are involved with 50 breweries supplying them.

Each pub is partnered with a brewery and will receive a free cask of beer and some venues are also running promotional events.



