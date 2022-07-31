Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Norwich Beer Festival set to return to city for 44th year

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:09 PM July 31, 2022
Warren Wordsworth (left) pictured in 2017 at the 40th Norwich Beer Festival.

Warren Wordsworth (left) pictured at a previous Norwich Beer Festival - Credit: Antony Kelly

Taste buds are set to be tingling across the city after it was announced Norwich Beer Festival will return in October.

The beer festival, which will go ahead for the 44th time, will take place from Monday, October 24, 2022, until Saturday, October 29, 2022, over the half-term period at Blackfriars and St Andrew's Hall.

Run by Norwich and District CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale), it has been revealed that Blackfriars will host a selection of bands and music for the very first time and see an even distribution of national and local ales.

Queuing for the 37th Norwich Beer Festival in St Andrews and Blackfriars Halls. Photo: Bill Smith

Queues for a previous Norwich Beer Festival in St Andrews and Blackfriars Halls

In previous years, Blackfriars only played host to local ales.

It follows the launch of the Norwich Pub Festival which returned on July 22 and will run until August 29.

Norwich Beer Festival 2018 at St Andrew's Hall.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich Beer Festival is due to take place for the 44th time - Credit: Archant

More than 80 pubs in and around the city are involved with 50 breweries supplying them.

Each pub is partnered with a brewery and will receive a free cask of beer and some venues are also running promotional events. 


Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Mark Overton with his daughter Brooke during their holiday in Rhodes 

TUI passengers sent to London then back again delayed for total of 30 hours

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Motorvogue, in Reepham Road, has partnered with manufacturer Stellantis after a £1million refurbishment. 

Swanky showroom selling electric cars reopens after £1m refurb

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
The patch of grass in Crome Road, Norwich, which could be developed into eight new homes

Norwich City Council

NR3 field could be turned into eight terraced houses

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Ivory House, All Saints Green, Norwich

'Rare' Grade II-listed 18th century building on sale for £1.6m

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon