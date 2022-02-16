Baker converts horsebox into liquid chocolate bar to take across Norfolk
The owner of a thriving chocolate business is set to melt hearts across Norfolk with her latest venture.
Gemma Wade, 31, runs The Chocolate Bar Baker from her home in Sprowston and sells handmade nostalgic chocolate bars.
The flavours are inspired by her favourite desserts and include banoffee, carrot cake and fudge brownie, alongside loaded bars with toppings such as the Cadbury Overload and Biscoffingly Good.
She offers collection and postal delivery across the UK, which has proved very popular.
Mrs Wade said: "The support has been incredible and I have 7,500 followers on Instagram - my customers have become like family."
Due to its success, she is taking the business up a gear in 2022 by launching the Liquid Chocolate Bar with husband Chris.
Customers will be able to get a pot filled with a dessert of their choice inspired by her chocolate bar flavours, such as a banoffee with sliced banana, caramel and fudge pieces.
This will then be topped with either melted milk or white chocolate and toppings.
The first pop-up is in March and they are already booked for many events, including weddings and the Foodies Festival in Earlham Park this September.
Mrs Wade said: "We purchased an old-style horsebox and my husband Chris is a carpenter so has fixed it all up.
"We can't wait - we have been together 15 years and this is the next adventure for us."
Mrs Wade first realised her talent for baking when she was 19 and made Chris' 21st birthday cake.
She then began making cakes for friends and family, which evolved into business Love My Bakes in her early 20s.
But three years ago she shifted her focus to chocolate bars and in January 2022 changed the name of the business to reflect this.
Mrs Wade added: "I needed a name that included chocolate, which is where my passion really lies."
Mrs Wade has also worked at a nursery for many years, but due to the popularity of The Chocolate Bar Baker she now only works there one a day a week.
Follow on Instagram @thechocolatebarbaker and visit thechocolatebarbaker.com