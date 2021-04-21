Norwich pub welcomes eight new street food vendors

Video

Published: 9:00 AM April 21, 2021

The Whalebone pub in Norwich is welcoming eight new street food vendors, which will rotate on Fridays and Sundays, including The Durban Grill (bottom left image) - Credit: Contributed

From Thai curries to fish and chips, a Norwich pub has introduced eight new street food vendors who will take it in turns to pitch up outside.

Couple Donna Newby, 41, and Marc Ward, 43, from Tuckswood, run food van Harry's Soul Train, which has had a residency outside The Whalebone pub in Norwich from Tuesday to Saturday since November.

Harry's Soul Train street food van has now got a new home at The Whalebone pub in Norwich, pictured L-R are Donna Newby, Harry Ward and Marc Ward with Stephen Fiske from The Whalebone Picture: Contributed - Credit: Archant

It offers chicken wings, tacos and sides for takeaway or delivery and from April 12 the food could be eaten in the pub's heated terrace too.

The pair, who launched the business last June and began by touring Norfolk villages, have now organised eight other Norfolk vendors to rotate and park outside the pub on Fridays and Sundays.

Tacos and sides from Harry's Soul Train. - Credit: Archant

Harry's Soul Train will continue to be there from Tuesday to Thursday and on Saturdays, but on Fridays will now rotate between The Spread Eagle in Erpingham, The Fat Cat and The Fat Percy in Norwich, The Queens Head in Earsham and Toftwood Social Club in Dereham.

Miss Newby said: "We have grown and grown and the guys at the pub have been amazing with keeping us on throughout lockdown.

Some of the dishes on offer from the Phat Khao - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

"This will give us the opportunity to travel around on Fridays like we used to and the owner Mike Lorenz asked if we would like to arrange the other vendors and it is nice to get everyone working together."

The vendors are Phat Khao, which offers Thai food, Feast, with Californian burritos and burgers, Double Dutch, with pizzas, pancakes and cheesecakes, Farriers Refreshments, with barbecue food, The Potato Pod, with filled baked potatoes and nachos, and The Durban Grill, serving South African street food.

The other two will be there this week, which are Feastieboys Norwich on Friday (April 23), offering fresh pitta shawarmas, and The Fish Hut on Sunday (April 25) with fish and chips.

The Potato Pod are one of the street food vendors that will be popping up at The Whalebone. - Credit: The Potato Pod





Mr Ward and Miss Newby have just taken on a second van, which they will use for festivals and other events this summer, and their team includes sons Harry and Spencer.

Miss Newby said: "Eventually the plan is for bricks and mortar but this year it is about getting the team solid as Marc and I will be splitting between the two vans."

Street food is served from The Whalebone 5pm to 9pm on weekdays, Saturdays 1.30pm to 9pm and Sundays 2pm to 6pm.

Visit harryssoultrain.com for details of its summer tour.