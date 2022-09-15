Greek street food trailer a hit at retail park as it launches new menu
- Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant
No flights are needed to enjoy authentic Greek street food, with a trailer based on the outskirts of the city offering a taste of the Mediterranean.
Great Gyros Canteen Norwich opened in March this year in the Homebase car park at the Sprowston Retail Park on Roundtree Way.
It is run by couple Georgios Michailidis and Vicky Stogianni who are originally from Larissa in Greece, but have lived in England for a decade.
The menu includes authentic souvlaki wraps with chicken, pork, halloumi, sausages or vegan courgette patties served with chips, with gyros portions, salads and desserts also on offer.
The pair are now expanding the menu and have just launched a meatball wrap.
Then in the coming weeks, they are introducing burgers with chicken or pork and their own Greek version of a Club Sandwich.
Mr Michailidis said: "Since we opened it has gone better than expected and we are very happy - people love the food and we love the customers.
"Most of them are familiar with Greek food from holidays so they are happy they can enjoy authentic food here."
Most Read
- 1 See inside three-bedroom home with heated outdoor pool on sale for £400k
- 2 Norwich's top-rated Indian restaurant undergoes huge refurbishment
- 3 Visit Platform 9 3/4 and cast spells as Hogwarts is coming to Norwich
- 4 Church announces decision to close by the end of the year
- 5 Aldi teases new store opening date after months of delays
- 6 Historic four-bed for sale on one of the most sought-after roads in Norwich
- 7 A47 reopens after overnight closure following crash
- 8 Unique Art Deco home for sale for £400,000
- 9 Pedestrian taken to hospital after city centre crash
- 10 People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid
The opening times are from midday to 7pm, Monday to Saturday.