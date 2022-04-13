Farm shop café partners with bakery to launch new breakfast and lunch menus
- Credit: White House Farm
From breakfast buns to open sandwiches, a farm shop on the outskirts of Norwich has launched a new menu.
White House Farm in Sprowston boasts a café, farm shop, butchery and it is also home to 10 local businesses including Dotty Pottery and The Watering Can.
Owners and husband and wife duo Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have now launched a new breakfast and lunch menu for the café using sourdough and pastries from Wroxham-based Dollies Bakery.
The breakfast menu includes bacon and sausage butties and a Full English in a bun.
Open sandwiches, jacket potatoes, soup and homemade sausage rolls and quiches are on the lunch menu.
Mrs Gurney said: "Our customers have long since asked for us to bring back our full menu that we had before Covid, so finally we've made a few tweaks, thanks to our partnership with Dollies Bakery and are offering the full range of goodies once again."