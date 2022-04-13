Farm shop café partners with bakery to launch new breakfast and lunch menus

From breakfast buns to open sandwiches, a farm shop on the outskirts of Norwich has launched a new menu.

White House Farm in Sprowston boasts a café, farm shop, butchery and it is also home to 10 local businesses including Dotty Pottery and The Watering Can.

White House Farm has launched a new menu. - Credit: White House Farm

Owners and husband and wife duo Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have now launched a new breakfast and lunch menu for the café using sourdough and pastries from Wroxham-based Dollies Bakery.

The breakfast menu includes bacon and sausage butties and a Full English in a bun.

Open sandwiches, jacket potatoes, soup and homemade sausage rolls and quiches are on the lunch menu.

Homemade quiche and a jacket potato from the White House Farm café. - Credit: White House Farm

Mrs Gurney said: "Our customers have long since asked for us to bring back our full menu that we had before Covid, so finally we've made a few tweaks, thanks to our partnership with Dollies Bakery and are offering the full range of goodies once again."