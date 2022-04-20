'Everyone loves the food' - Norwich pub's new brunch offering is a hit

The Australian Breakfast and full English you can order on the brunch menu at The York in Norwich. - Credit: James Randle

The chefs at a Norwich pub are sizzling up a storm with a new brunch menu making it a spot for all-day dining.

With so many pubs in the Golden Triangle, the team at The York in Leicester Street has expanded its food offering to stand out.

Andrew McNeil, owner of The York in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

The pub was taken on by Andrew McNeil in October 2019 and his goal was to make it a destination for foodies in the city, while also catering for those that just want a casual drink.

While his plans were delayed due to the pandemic, in October last year head chef Dominic Wilson came on board and transformed the dinner menu, which is seasonal and celebrates local ingredients.

Dom Wilson, head chef at The York in Norwich, cooking in the kitchen. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

The latest addition is a lunch and brunch menu, which is available Wednesday and Thursday 12pm to 3pm, Friday and Saturday 10am to 3pm and Sundays 10am to 12pm, ahead of the weekly roast dinners.

Mr McNeil said: "We have had a really good response to the brunch and everyone loves the food - we are starting to get regulars.

The York Breakfast on the brunch menu. - Credit: James Randle

"We have the standard English breakfast, but also options like the Australian breakfast with avocado, halloumi, jalapeno jam and a poached egg on sourdough toast.

"There is also a Mexican breakfast and a lighter smoked haddock kedgeree, which is a classic, and people can also create their own breakfast."

Dishes can be adapted for various dietary requirements.

The Australian Breakfast on The York brunch menu. - Credit: James Randle

Customers can get fish and chips, a beef burger and chips and sandwiches served with homemade crisps at lunchtime too, with the southern fried chicken and Ruben particularly popular.

With temperatures finally starting to rise, Mr McNeil is looking forward to utilising the spacious beer garden, which boasts a heated marquee too.

Landlord Andrew McNeil in the pub garden at The York. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

He also wants the upstairs of The York to have a more restaurant feel.

Mr McNeil added: "My vision for The York is to have a different offering to the pubs around us.

The Ruben sandwich with homemade crisps and salad at The York. - Credit: James Randle

"We want downstairs to have a pub feel where you can come for drinks, including cocktails, beers, wine and spirits, and a space upstairs where people can have a nice meal and not feel intruded on with everyone sitting down."