Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

'Everyone loves the food' - Norwich pub's new brunch offering is a hit

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:50 PM April 20, 2022
The Australian Breakfast and full English you can order on the brunch menu at The York in Norwich. 

The Australian Breakfast and full English you can order on the brunch menu at The York in Norwich. - Credit: James Randle

The chefs at a Norwich pub are sizzling up a storm with a new brunch menu making it a spot for all-day dining. 

With so many pubs in the Golden Triangle, the team at The York in Leicester Street has expanded its food offering to stand out.

Andrew McNeil, owner of The York in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Andrew McNeil, owner of The York in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

The pub was taken on by Andrew McNeil in October 2019 and his goal was to make it a destination for foodies in the city, while also catering for those that just want a casual drink.

While his plans were delayed due to the pandemic, in October last year head chef Dominic Wilson came on board and transformed the dinner menu, which is seasonal and celebrates local ingredients.

Dom Wilson, head chef at The York in Norwich, cooking in the kitchen. Picture: Danielle Booden

Dom Wilson, head chef at The York in Norwich, cooking in the kitchen. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

The latest addition is a lunch and brunch menu, which is available Wednesday and Thursday 12pm to 3pm, Friday and Saturday 10am to 3pm and Sundays 10am to 12pm, ahead of the weekly roast dinners. 

Mr McNeil said: "We have had a really good response to the brunch and everyone loves the food - we are starting to get regulars.

The York Breakfast on the brunch menu. 

The York Breakfast on the brunch menu. - Credit: James Randle

"We have the standard English breakfast, but also options like the Australian breakfast with avocado, halloumi, jalapeno jam and a poached egg on sourdough toast.

"There is also a Mexican breakfast and a lighter smoked haddock kedgeree, which is a classic, and people can also create their own breakfast."

Most Read

  1. 1 Flames shoot 30ft high in sky as shed fire spreads to neighbouring gardens
  2. 2 How to get a train from Norwich to London for just £5
  3. 3 Back in time: The Swinging Sixties in Norwich captured in colour
  1. 4 Two men arrested after fight at Norwich home
  2. 5 Fire crew called to city park after belongings set alight
  3. 6 'Insane' - Anger as road's repair delayed by further month
  4. 7 New plans unveiled for Norwich's Anglia Square
  5. 8 Woman left traumatised after dog attack
  6. 9 See inside: Office ruined after huge late-night blaze
  7. 10 Tesco and Sainsbury's recall food items due to urgent safety concerns

Dishes can be adapted for various dietary requirements.

The Australian Breakfast on The York brunch menu. 

The Australian Breakfast on The York brunch menu. - Credit: James Randle

Customers can get fish and chips, a beef burger and chips and sandwiches served with homemade crisps at lunchtime too, with the southern fried chicken and Ruben particularly popular.

With temperatures finally starting to rise, Mr McNeil is looking forward to utilising the spacious beer garden, which boasts a heated marquee too.

Landlord Andrew McNeil in the pub garden at The York. 

Landlord Andrew McNeil in the pub garden at The York. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

He also wants the upstairs of The York to have a more restaurant feel. 

Mr McNeil added: "My vision for The York is to have a different offering to the pubs around us.

The Ruben sandwich with homemade crisps and salad at The York. 

The Ruben sandwich with homemade crisps and salad at The York. - Credit: James Randle

"We want downstairs to have a pub feel where you can come for drinks, including cocktails, beers, wine and spirits, and a space upstairs where people can have a nice meal and not feel intruded on with everyone sitting down." 

Food and Drink
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Imogen, seven, Kyla, five, Maisie, who live with their sister in a house in NR5

Grandmother's plea as she feels her family have been 'left to rot'

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Police blocked Mile Cross Lane in Norwich after a fire broke out at a property

Norfolk Live News

Busy city road blocked after fire broke out in business site

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Neighbours in Mile Cross Lane were woken up to the sight of flames at a property and the neighbouring Enterprise building.

Sky 'engulfed in orange' as huge fire spreads along city street

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Armed police were called to Norwich's clubland after door staff were threatened with a needle.

Armed police called to clubland after staff threatened with needle

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon