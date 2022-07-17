Friends hope to create 'welcoming' space in NR3 with launch of new café
- Credit: Samuel Finnie
Two friends are teaming up to open a new vegan café in NR3 serving smoothies, milkshakes and much more.
Graze in Sprowston Road will open its doors in August and the pair have been hard at work renovating the site.
Entrepreneur Samuel Finnie, alongside business partner Steven Olds, collected the keys last week and hope to create an "inviting and welcoming" space for the local community.
Mr Finnie said: "It will be an all-vegan café offering coffee, smoothies and milkshakes.
"We'll have things like samosas, bhajis and vegan sausage rolls on offer as well as grazing platters and fresh salads.
"We've already been welcomed by people in the area which is really nice and we hope to create an inviting and welcoming space with artwork on the walls and great music."
Mr Finnie previously opened Finnie's Juice Bar and Moorish in the city centre, as well as Old Cobblers Café in the Golden Triangle.
The café will be open seven days a week from 8am and there are plans to keep serving later on the weekends.