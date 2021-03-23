News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Chef launches online deli and taco takeaway with plans for Norwich shop

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:09 AM March 23, 2021   
Couple Helen Brett and John Magee have launched online deli and taco takeaway NRFLK Store.

Couple Helen Brett and John Magee, who has travelled the world as a private chef, have launched online deli and taco takeaway NRFLK Store. - Credit: Contributed

A chef who dreamt of opening a deli decided to take the plunge due to coronavirus and has launched an online shop while he looks for a permanent home for the business. 

John Magee, 32, has travelled the world as a private chef and when the first lockdown hit last March he was living in London with fiancée Helen Brett, who works as a speech and language therapist. 

With the hospitality industry facing months of closures, Mr Magee had to adapt and spent the majority of last year working in a community café in the capital, feeding refugees, homeless people and also those that were shielding.

The pair had wanted to move to Norfolk for a while, as Miss Brett grew up in Rockland St Mary, and finally decided the time was right in December when they came to Norwich.

Cookie boxes can be posted nationwide. 

Cookie boxes can be posted nationwide. - Credit: NRFLK Store

Since moving, the pair have kept busy and launched online deli NRFLK Store in March, with Miss Brett helping around her full-time job. 

At the moment, they are delivering cookie boxes, which can be posted nationwide, and tomato and chilli jam, with plans to add more locally-sourced produce in the coming weeks such as British charcuterie.

The pair are also running a "taco drop" every Thursday to Saturday with finish at home kits, with a choice of braised short rib, using local beef, or braised aubergine and cauliflower.

Tacos are available for delivery from Thursday to Saturday each week. 

Tacos are available for delivery from Thursday to Saturday each week. - Credit: NRFLK Store

Most Read

  1. 1 Family of missing man informed after body found on riverbank
  2. 2 Covid roadmap: Is Norfolk ready for March 29 lockdown easing?
  3. 3 The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk and Waveney
  1. 4 Rapist who targeted women on dating sites dies
  2. 5 Who keeps stealing whisky from Morrisons?
  3. 6 Junkyard Market set to return for longer city stay
  4. 7 Seal pops up in Norwich river
  5. 8 Victorian shop for rent as long-established hair salon relocates
  6. 9 See inside this £1.5m Georgian rectory for sale near Norwich
  7. 10 Scam account tries to tempt Primark shoppers with fake giveaway

Mr Magee said: "We wanted to do a deli for a while and coronavirus pushed it forward.

"NRFLK Store comes from our love of food and we are lucky enough that we have travelled the world and tasted a lot of good food.

"We like to highlight great producers and there are so many in Norfolk.

"We are doing taco kits to keep things going while we look for a store."

Taco kits from NRFLK Store.

Taco kits from NRFLK Store. - Credit: NRFLK Store

Mr Magee is hoping for somewhere with room for a small seating area so he can do supper clubs. 

Tomato and chilli jam from NRFLK Store. 

Tomato and chilli jam from NRFLK Store. - Credit: NRFLK Store

He added: "Norwich is such a lovely place and a great supporter of independents." 

Delivery is currently from NR1 to NR14 and you can order at nrflkstore.com
 


Food and Drink
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Broads Beat Whitlingham

Updated

Man's body found near Norwich

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Strumpshaw Recycling Centre prepares for the busy Bank Holiday Easter weekendPhoto:Antony KellyC

Man's anger as council blocks fridge exchange between two men at tip

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Castle Meadow in Norwich city centre has been a focus of air pollution. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Should Norwich be more like Ipswich?

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
A deli counter is opening at The Rose Inn pub in Norwich, which is run by Dawn Hopkins.

Food and Drink

'It feels like a new beginning' - Norwich pub opening deli to stay afloat

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus