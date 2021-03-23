Chef launches online deli and taco takeaway with plans for Norwich shop

Published: 7:09 AM March 23, 2021

A chef who dreamt of opening a deli decided to take the plunge due to coronavirus and has launched an online shop while he looks for a permanent home for the business.

John Magee, 32, has travelled the world as a private chef and when the first lockdown hit last March he was living in London with fiancée Helen Brett, who works as a speech and language therapist.

With the hospitality industry facing months of closures, Mr Magee had to adapt and spent the majority of last year working in a community café in the capital, feeding refugees, homeless people and also those that were shielding.

The pair had wanted to move to Norfolk for a while, as Miss Brett grew up in Rockland St Mary, and finally decided the time was right in December when they came to Norwich.

Since moving, the pair have kept busy and launched online deli NRFLK Store in March, with Miss Brett helping around her full-time job.

At the moment, they are delivering cookie boxes, which can be posted nationwide, and tomato and chilli jam, with plans to add more locally-sourced produce in the coming weeks such as British charcuterie.

The pair are also running a "taco drop" every Thursday to Saturday with finish at home kits, with a choice of braised short rib, using local beef, or braised aubergine and cauliflower.

Mr Magee said: "We wanted to do a deli for a while and coronavirus pushed it forward.

"NRFLK Store comes from our love of food and we are lucky enough that we have travelled the world and tasted a lot of good food.

"We like to highlight great producers and there are so many in Norfolk.

"We are doing taco kits to keep things going while we look for a store."

Mr Magee is hoping for somewhere with room for a small seating area so he can do supper clubs.

He added: "Norwich is such a lovely place and a great supporter of independents."

Delivery is currently from NR1 to NR14 and you can order at nrflkstore.com





