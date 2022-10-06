Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Customers flocking to try food from new young chef team at city restaurant

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:24 PM October 6, 2022
The trio of chefs at Bishop's Dining Room in Norwich.

The trio of chefs at Bishop's Dining Room in Norwich - (L-R) Matthew Marsh (sous chef), Matthew Meadows (head chef) and David Kurucz (sous chef).

They say that good things come in threes and the newly-assembled trio of top chefs at a Norwich fine dining spot are certainly making a big impression.

Matthew Meadows, 26, took on the role of head chef at Bishop's Dining Room in St Andrews Hill a year ago.

Starters from Bishop's Dining Room - pigeon and salmon pastrami. 

Starters from Bishop's Dining Room - pigeon/salmon pastrami.

David Kurucz, 32, has worked there since before the pandemic and another sous chef Matthew Marsh, 26, joined the kitchen team a few months ago - completing the dream team trio. 

Alessandro Tranquillo, 62, has run the restaurant for the last 12 years and he moved to Norwich with his family in 1997.

He was born in the Lake Como area of Italy and came to London in 1982, where he worked at top restaurants such as the Savoy Grill.

Alessandro Tranquillo has run Bishop's Dining Room for the last 12 years. 

Alessandro Tranquillo has run Bishop's Dining Room for the last 12 years.

He said: "Matthew our head chef really believes in using local produce and does a lot of research when we change the menu.

"They are all young and brilliant and bring new ideas and passion - the feedback from customers about their food has been really positive." 

Mains at Bishop's Dining Room - lamb neck/6oz fillet of beef (both with a side of hand cut chips). 

Mains at Bishop's Dining Room - lamb neck/6oz fillet of beef (both with a side of hand cut chips).

Bishop's is open Wednesday to Saturday from 12noon to 2.30pm and 6pm until late, with Sunday lunch served from 12noon to 4pm. 

Seasonal set menus are on offer, with a choice of two or three courses, and the October mains include grilled ox tongue and baked cod.

The Bishop's Dining Room team - (L-R) Matthew Meadows, Matthew Marsh and David Kurucz.

The Bishop's Dining Room chef team - (L-R) Matthew Meadows, Matthew Marsh and David Kurucz.

Mr Tranquillo is also a wine fanatic and there are around 100 varieties to choose from, with 70pc from Italy. 

Despite rising bills due to the cost of living crisis, Mr Tranquillo is confident his loyal customers will help him weather the storm.

Sesame sponge and hot chocolate tart from Bishop's Dining Room. 

Sesame sponge and hot chocolate tart from Bishop's Dining Room.

He added: "We don't have aims for accolades and Michelin stars, with our goal to serve simple, delicious food and to be very welcoming.

"My clientele are very supportive and don't care if I need to put up a couple of prices as they like good food and wine.

Bishop's Dining Room is located in the Norwich Lanes on St Andrews Hill.

Bishop's Dining Room is located in the Norwich Lanes on St Andrews Hill.

"Actually, people are spending more as they don't want me to close." 

His upcoming wine tasting event is also sold-out and he is planning to hold more in the future, which will be posted on social media.

