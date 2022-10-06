Customers flocking to try food from new young chef team at city restaurant
- Credit: Bishop's Dining Room/James Randle
They say that good things come in threes and the newly-assembled trio of top chefs at a Norwich fine dining spot are certainly making a big impression.
Matthew Meadows, 26, took on the role of head chef at Bishop's Dining Room in St Andrews Hill a year ago.
David Kurucz, 32, has worked there since before the pandemic and another sous chef Matthew Marsh, 26, joined the kitchen team a few months ago - completing the dream team trio.
Alessandro Tranquillo, 62, has run the restaurant for the last 12 years and he moved to Norwich with his family in 1997.
He was born in the Lake Como area of Italy and came to London in 1982, where he worked at top restaurants such as the Savoy Grill.
He said: "Matthew our head chef really believes in using local produce and does a lot of research when we change the menu.
"They are all young and brilliant and bring new ideas and passion - the feedback from customers about their food has been really positive."
Bishop's is open Wednesday to Saturday from 12noon to 2.30pm and 6pm until late, with Sunday lunch served from 12noon to 4pm.
Seasonal set menus are on offer, with a choice of two or three courses, and the October mains include grilled ox tongue and baked cod.
Mr Tranquillo is also a wine fanatic and there are around 100 varieties to choose from, with 70pc from Italy.
Despite rising bills due to the cost of living crisis, Mr Tranquillo is confident his loyal customers will help him weather the storm.
He added: "We don't have aims for accolades and Michelin stars, with our goal to serve simple, delicious food and to be very welcoming.
"My clientele are very supportive and don't care if I need to put up a couple of prices as they like good food and wine.
"Actually, people are spending more as they don't want me to close."
His upcoming wine tasting event is also sold-out and he is planning to hold more in the future, which will be posted on social media.