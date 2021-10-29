Chef from Michelin-starred restaurant takes helm at Golden Triangle pub

Video

Dom Wilson is the new head chef at The York in Norwich and he has created a new menu. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A Norwich pub is hoping to become the jewel in the crown of the Golden Triangle's thriving food and drink scene with a new head chef and menu.

The York in Leicester Street has been run by Andrew McNeil since October 2019 and he initially wanted it to be more of a fine dining restaurant than a pub.

Andrew McNeil, owner of The York in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

But when the nation was plunged into lockdown in March 2020, pubs were forced to close until July and even after that restrictions were in force.

This meant he decided with his chefs to serve no-fuss, crowd-pleasing dishes when it reopened as the situation was so uncertain.

A scallops starter served with cauliflower puree, romesco and parma ham salt made at The York in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Mr McNeil said: "We wanted to keep it simple, we have an amazing beer garden and heated marquee, but someone having crispy pork belly or miso mushroom outside on a bench is not ideal."

But now things are getting back to normal he wants to mix up the menu and new head chef Dominic Wilson has just joined the team.

Dom Wilson, head chef at The York in Norwich, cooking in the kitchen. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Mr Wilson has worked in top restaurants and hotels across the UK and Europe for more than two decades, including the Michelin-starred Neptune Inn in Hunstanton.

Mr McNeil said: "You can walk to four or five other pubs a stone's throw from The York and get pretty much the same drinks everywhere.

Sous vide fjord trout served with gnocchi, beetroot puree, yellow beetroot, tenderstem brocoli, herb oil and coral tuile made at The York in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

"It is important for me that the food is the standout thing that makes somewhere different."

The new menu include fish, antipasti and meatless platters, low and slow chuck steak, kimchi pork belly, tikka marinated halloumi and seabass served from Monday to Saturday from 5pm to 9pm, alongside classics such as burgers and fish and chips.

Kimchi pork belly served with Asian slaw, ebi fry and toasted seeds made at The York in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

There is also a lunch menu available from Thursday to Saturday from 12pm to 5pm, which includes Rueben and southern fried chicken sandwiches.

New cocktails include a blueberry bramble, made with The York's own gin, and customers can get two for £12 of the same drink Monday to Sunday from 3pm to 8pm.

Pineapple and coconut pavlova served with pineapple crisp and malibu syrup made at The York in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Mr Wilson said: "The concept is modern British and it is an eclectic kitchen with Asian and Mediterranean influences - I want to make fine dining accessible and informal."

The York on York Street/Leicester Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Tikka marinaded halloumi served with coriander, cashew and yoghurt dressing, pickled chilli mango, pickled cucumber, parippu vada, baby spinach, naan bread croutons, micro coriander and fresh chilli made at The York in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Cherry pie served with sour cherry compote, puff pastry, house made amareti biscuit ice cream and creme anglais made at The York in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

A passion fruit martini made at The York in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

A blueberry bramble cocktail at The York in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021



