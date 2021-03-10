News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
'We've already got regulars' - New café opens in Prince of Wales Road

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:06 PM March 10, 2021   
Mark Woodcock and Beatriz Lopez-Ruiz outside their new café Thiago's at No.34 in Norwich, named after their son born in July last year. 

Mark Woodcock and Beatriz Lopez-Ruiz outside their new café Thiago's at No.34 in Norwich, named after their son born in July last year. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A new café serving pastries, paninis and other snacks has opened its doors in Norwich, with the owners applying for an alcohol licence too for when customers can sit-in. 

Thiago's at No 34 has launched in Prince of Wales Road and is run by couple Mark Woodcock and Beatriz Lopez-Ruiz, with her brother José and sister-in-law Maria-Teresa Baiget-Marco. 

It is named after Mr Woodcock and Miss Lopez-Ruiz's son, who was born in July last year at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she works as a midwife. 

Mr Woodcock is the facilities manager for Exeid, which runs serviced offices in the building and he decided to follow his dream of opening a café when the ground floor unit became available in September. 

After transforming the space, Thiago's at No 34 opened on March 1 offering takeaways, with space to seat 20 inside and outside once restrictions loosen.

On offer are a range of coffees and cold drinks, homemade cakes, paninis, pastries, sausage rolls, including vegan ones, bacon rolls and snacks. 

Mark Woodcock inside new café Thiago's at No.34 in Prince of Wales Road. 

Mark Woodcock inside new café Thiago's at No.34 in Prince of Wales Road. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Mr Woodcock, who lives in Norwich, said: "I've wanted to do some sort of pub or café since I was a teenager and when the unit became available the opportunity was there, even though it wasn't the best time to start thinking about a new business opportunity.

"Since kids went back to school this week, we've picked up more business from parents and have been busier than expected, especially as the train station and everywhere in the road is shut, and we've already got regulars."

Mark Woodcock and Beatriz Lopez-Ruiz with son Thiago inside Thiago's at No.34, which has just opened in Norwich. 

Mark Woodcock and Beatriz Lopez-Ruiz with son Thiago inside Thiago's at No.34, which has just opened in Norwich. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

They are currently in the process of applying for an alcohol licence for the summer so they can do wine, beer and nibbles in the evening.

They are also providing leftover food to The Feed's community fridge, which is down the road, with 20pc off for emergency services in the café too. 

Speaking about future plans, Mr Woodcock said: "We are hoping to open a bigger space more in the city centre within 12 to 18 months doing tapas-style food."

Thiago's at No. 34 is currently open 7am to 4pm Monday to Friday. 

