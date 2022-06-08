Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich coffee shop launches new brunch menu and customers love it

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:47 PM June 8, 2022
Updated: 4:10 PM June 8, 2022
Josh and Ed from Artel with regular customer Summer and the new Irish potato farl brunch dish. 

No matter how you like your eggs in the morning, there is something for everyone on the new brunch menu at Artel in Norwich.

The London Street café has launched the new dishes in time for the summer and it is available on Saturdays from 9am to 3pm and Sundays from 10am to 3pm. 

On offer is bacon and eggs, a bacon butty, avocado on toast, vegan French toast, a California eggs wrap, and an Irish potato farl, which is a dish with potato pancakes topped with tomato relish and a fried egg with halloumi or bacon. 

The Irish potato farl on the new brunch menu at Artel. 

Roisin O’Donnell, Artel manager, said: "We launched the new menu over the jubilee weekend and the reaction was really positive.

"All week we also do speciality coffees, craft beer, and cocktails along with buns from Fra.Kost in Norwich, homemade cakes, sandwiches, and breakfast buns, with loads of vegetarian and vegan options."

Inside Artel in Norwich, which also regularly holds community events. 

Artel also regularly holds community events, including an art market this Sunday, June 12 from 3pm to 6pm. 

