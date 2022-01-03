Indian restaurant in Norwich hosting street food fair with dishes from £1

An Indian restaurant in Norwich is running a vegan street food fair this January and there will be many authentic dishes to try.

Namaste Village in Queens Road is hosting its Veganuary Mela on Sunday, January 16 from 11am until 4pm and entry costs £3.

The vegan food extravaganza will recreate the vibe of an Indian carnival inside the huge restaurant.

There will be a range of street food stalls where you can try dishes such as a masala dosa, vada pav and pani puri, with desserts on offer too.

The Veganuary Mela vegan street food extravaganza will take place at Namaste Village in Norwich. - Credit: Namaste Village

The majority of items will cost £1 to £3, with every dish below £5.

There will also be music, dancing, henna tattoos and influencer and vegan bodybuilder Paul Kerton, known as the Hench Herbivore, will be doing a talk.

Dalsukh Jetani, head chef and one of the directors, said: "We wanted to do something while it is dark in January to bring light and ease people's stress with entertainment and good quality food."

Buy tickets at eventbrite.co.uk