Indian restaurant to host summer street food carnival with dishes from £1

Enjoy the delights of an Indian carnival at a city restaurant's street food event this summer.

Namaste Village, in Queens Road, is a popular choice for Norwich foodies looking for vegetarian and vegan dishes.

And now they will be able to enjoy the sights and flavours of India at its upcoming event.

On Sunday, June 19 it is holding the Summer Vegan Food Carnival from 11am to 9pm, with last entry at 7.45pm.

Namaste Village is hosting a vegan food carnival this summer. - Credit: Namaste Village

Entry costs £3 and there will be stalls inside and outside of the restaurant serving food from all regions of India.

This will include pani puri, masala dosa, a chilli gobi, with small dishes starting at just £1.

There will also be drinks including mango lassi and masala chai and entertainment such as henna tattoos, music, dance and the Namaste Bazaar where you can buy ingredients.

What you can expect at the Namaste Village Summer Vegan Food Carnival. - Credit: Namaste Village

It follows the success of the Veganuary Mela street food event held in January, where more than 750 people attended.

Shreya Dubey, marketing executive, said: "The attendance was twice what we expected so we are bringing it back for the summer and will recreate the vibe of an Indian carnival."

Buy tickets at eventbrite.co.uk