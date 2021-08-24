Norwich restaurant to serve unlimited dosas

Published: 12:36 PM August 24, 2021

The new family run vegetarian curry house Namaste Village at Queens Road. Vijay Jetani, with his wife, Urmila, chef; Rudhika, Vaghasiya, left, and Drashti Jetani. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A Norwich Indian restaurant has announced a day of all-you-can-eat dosas.

Namaste Village, which opened in 2016, is an authentic Indian restaurant on Queens Road in Norwich.

It is a family-run restaurant operated by the Jetani family.

The new vegetarian curry house Namaste Village at Queens Road. One of the main courses, Masala dosa, from South India. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Namaste Village offers what the team calls 'karma-free food', vegetarian and vegan dishes from different regions of India.

Unlimited dosas will be available for £8.95 per person on Sunday, August 29, from 12pm to 3pm.

Dosas are a savoury crepe or pancake, often filled with vegetables and sauces, and served alongside regional toppings, like chutney and powders like idli podi.

Namaste Village will be serving its masala dosa, which is stuffed with spiced potatoes and served with spiced lentil soup and coconut chutney.

The restaurant has also been nominated for an Eat Out Norwich Award 2021, in the Best Vegetarian and Vegan category.