Scandinavian-inspired Mysabar returning to Norwich this summer

Mysabar is returning to Norwich in September. - Credit: Jo Millington

Scandinavian-style outdoor bar Mysabar is returning to Norwich by popular demand this September.

The pop-up bar is inside a stretch tent and it first launched in Castle Gardens in December 2020 in response to the pandemic.

It is now set to return on Saturday, September 10 2022 for new music festival World In The Gardens, which runs in Chapelfield Gardens from 11am until 11pm.

It is a collaboration between Rhythms Sans Frontières and Wild Paths Festival, with acts including The London Afrobeat Collective, Electric Jalaba and Yaya Bey.

Yaya Bey who will be playing the festival. - Credit: Rhythms Sans Frontières

Mysabar is run by siblings Dan Searle and Katie Herring, who are behind the The Rumsey Wells pub, and Seth Maclot and Chris Howard from Lunar Stretch Tents.

There will be an 18-tap craft beer bar, canned cocktails, premium spirits and much more.

There is seating and tables and visitors will also be able to bring street food from traders in the park into Mysabar.

Mr Searle said: "We are really excited to be back and there will be fresh things to try."

Visit rsffestival.co.uk to buy advance tickets which are £8 for adults and free for under 16s with a paying adult.