Food festival Mysabar to move to bigger space under new name
- Credit: Neil Didsbury
A popular outdoor food and drink festival is set to reopen in a bigger home with a new name next month.
Mysabar has proved a hit since it first opened at Castle Gardens, outside Castle Quarter, in December last year.
Its range of local street food traders and drinks, including an 18-tap bar, has seen it sell-out weeks in advance, in a time when al fresco dining has been particularly sought after.
The current set-up comes to a close on Sunday, May 30, but the team - Rumsey Wells landlords Dan Searle and Katie Herring and Seth Maclot and Chris Howard of Lunar Stretch Tents - will, with the help of local firm Smoke and Wildwood, spend the next fortnight transforming the castle's lower gardens.
Designed to have a festival feel, it will then reopen as Mysagarden on June 17, and is set to run until September 5 on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Mr Searle said the larger site meant they could increase their roster of food traders, and run a stage for live music and DJs.
“The centrepiece of the event remains the food and drink," he said.
"Norwich has an incredibly vibrant food scene and we are working with some of the city’s finest chefs and kitchens to bring Norwich something really special."
Its new line-up of vendors will include Jive Kitchen, Don Txoko, Xo Kitchen, Thornham Oyster Co and Oishii Street Kitchen, who will join existing names including Figbar, Salt, Moco Kitchen and the Urban Eatery.
Mr Maclot said: "The ethos is very much about collaboration.
"We have some incredibly talented and passionate businesses in this city that are all doing great things and we want to bring as many people as we can together to provide a truly unique and exciting experience in the summer sun.”
The team will work with festival promoters Wild Paths, with a stage running for live music every Saturday and Sunday afternoon from 3pm to 6pm.
The event will keep in place its Covid safety measures, including full table service.
Tickets will still be available online via the website and Eventbrite and booking will be encouraged, especially for those looking to eat. There will be capacity for walk-ins.
For more information visit www.mysabar.co.uk