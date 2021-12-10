Scandinavian-inspired outdoor bar in Norwich gets festive makeover

The Mysabar in Norwich gets a festive makeover, pictured is one of the organisers Seth Maclot. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Norwich as an outdoor bar gets a festive makeover.

Mysabar first launched in Castle Gardens in December 2020 in response to the pandemic and is based around the Scandinavian mindset of embracing winter.

It is a collaboration between siblings Dan Searle and Katie Herring, who run The Rumsey Wells pub, and Seth Maclot and Chris Howard, who own Lunar Stretch Tents.

It returned this summer as Mysagarden and then again in October, with the autumn and winter Mysabar season now in full swing.

Mr Searle, 40, said: "It was a direct response to Covid and we wanted to provide somewhere safe and fun for people to eat and drink.

"We have really bought into the mindset that socialising outdoors can happen all year round and not just in good weather as long as you wrap up."

The heated bar has recently been given an added festive flair with twinkling lights, Christmas trees and blankets.

Each week it hosts local food and drink vendors on rotation, including The Urban Eatery, Vegan Tiger and sister savoury and sweet businesses Salt and Figbar respectively.

All are offering at least one festive dish, including Figbar which is doing raclette.

There is also an 18-tap craft beer bar showcasing UK beers, a craft can bar, soft drinks and canned cocktails.

You can warm up with mulled wine, mulled cider and Citizen Coffee is there at weekends offering gingerbread hot chocolates alongside its regular hot drinks.

Mysabar is open Thursdays 5pm-11pm, Fridays 4pm-11pm, Saturdays 12pm-11pm and Sundays 12pm-6pm for the next two weeks, with the hours extending after that.

There are two-hour table slots and it is free, with booking in advance advised, while brunches run on Sundays.

Mysabar runs until New Year's Eve, with a party planned on the night with Our House and Woolf & Social, featuring a DJ and a six-course meal.

Mr Searle said: "We will definitely be back next year but the Mysabar may well be in a different style and form."

Book a table and for New Year's Eve at mysabar.co.uk