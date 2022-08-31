Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Malaysian restaurant opening above bike shop in city centre

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:34 PM August 31, 2022
Malaysian restaurant My Makan is opening in Norwich.

A taste of Malaysia is coming to Norwich for the first time with a new restaurant set to open later this year.

My Makan will open its doors above Evans Cycles in Westlegate in November, serving authentic Malaysian food such as satay and spicy noodle dish laksa alongside Indonesian cuisine. 

The unit was previously occupied by Paula Gundry Interiors, which relocated to Unthank Road last year. 

My Makan will serve satay and other Malaysian dishes. 

The team behind the new opening are Mathew Wilcox, who has lived in Norwich since 2018, and his two business partners Imran Abidin and Turki Bin Afif, who are based in Saudi Arabia. 

Mr Wilcox, 44, met them while working in food manufacturing in the Middle East.

The three men already have two Malaysian restaurants in Riyadh and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

Mr Wilcox said: "There is no other Malaysian restaurant in this area and Thai cuisine is popular here, so people already have a taste for Asian food - I can't wait to open the restaurant." 

