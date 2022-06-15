Popular chip stall brings mushy peas back to Norwich Market

Barclay Gray has brought mushy peas back to Norwich Market after buying the Mushy Pea Stall. - Credit: Archant

The popular peas of Norwich Market's much-missed Mushy Pea Stall have returned in a new location.

Lucy's Chips is serving the stall's peas from today (June 15) after owner Barclay Gray bought the Mushy Pea Stall located next door from its previous owner Anita Adcock, who had been nicknamed 'the queen of peas'.

Lucy's Chips is set to move into the Mushy Pea Stall. - Credit: Archant

Ms Adcock had run the stall for 73 years before selling up in February.

Mr Gray confirmed the stall would also be bringing back pies, with the chip stall set to expand into the vacant former pea stall.

He said: "We're going to be bringing peas and pies back to the market.

Barclay Gray, owner of Lucy's Chips. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"We haven't done the peas before, but we're glad to be bringing back what Anita did.

"We're hoping to introduce the pies in the near future."

It comes after Lucy's Chips was ranked among the best fish and chip shops in the UK and in Tripadvisor's best chip shops in Norwich.



