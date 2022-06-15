Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Popular chip stall brings mushy peas back to Norwich Market

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:54 PM June 15, 2022
Updated: 5:02 PM June 15, 2022
Barclay Gray has brought mushy peas back to Norwich Market after buying the Mushy Pea Stall.

Barclay Gray has brought mushy peas back to Norwich Market after buying the Mushy Pea Stall.

The popular peas of Norwich Market's much-missed Mushy Pea Stall have returned in a new location.

Lucy's Chips is serving the stall's peas from today (June 15) after owner Barclay Gray bought the Mushy Pea Stall located next door from its previous owner Anita Adcock, who had been nicknamed 'the queen of peas'.

The Mushy Pea stall that has been on the market since 1949. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Lucy's Chips is set to move into the Mushy Pea Stall.

Ms Adcock had run the stall for 73 years before selling up in February.

Mr Gray confirmed the stall would also be bringing back pies, with the chip stall set to expand into the vacant former pea stall.

He said: "We're going to be bringing peas and pies back to the market.

Owner Barclay Gray with the battered birthday treats that will be available over October half term at Lucy's Fish and Chips. 

Barclay Gray, owner of Lucy's Chips.

"We haven't done the peas before, but we're glad to be bringing back what Anita did.

"We're hoping to introduce the pies in the near future."

It comes after Lucy's Chips was ranked among the best fish and chip shops in the UK and in Tripadvisor's best chip shops in Norwich.


