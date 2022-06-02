Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

The city restaurants vying to be named the best in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:28 PM June 2, 2022
Oishii Street Kitchen in Norwich is getting its own restaurant and takeaway. 

Oishii Street Kitchen is one of two city restaurants aiming to be the best in Norfolk - Credit: Instagram @joshuapatrickphotography

Two Norwich restaurants are in the running to be named the best in Norfolk.

XO Kitchen and Oishii Street Kitchen in the city have been named on a five restaurant shortlist to be regarded as the regional winner in the first round of the Muddy Awards Finals.

The contest, organised by review website Muddy Stilettos, sees people vote to list five finalists in a variety of different categories in the search to find a regional winner.

The newly-opened Oishii Street Kitchen at Distillery Square, Norwich. 

Oishii Street Kitchen opened in February 2022 - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Each winner will then be considered for the first-ever National Muddy Awards to find the "best of the best" across 28 counties.

The other restaurants in Norfolk also competing to be named the best are Fizz and Fromage in Wroxham, the King's Arms in Fleggburgh and the Octopus in Great Yarmouth.

The other categories include the best bookshops, family attractions, and cafés.

XO Kitchen have moved to a new venue on St Georges Street in Norwich. The popular restaurant is run

XO Kitchen, Norwich - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Voting for the awards, which are in association with Healthily, closes on Wednesday, June 15, at 5pm.

Muddy Stilettos is renowned as a useful guide to the best things to eat, see and do.

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

There have been issues with parking near schools in Sprowston and Thorpe St Andrew. Pictured inset is councillor John Fisher 

Parking wars: Outrage over 'rude' drivers blocking homes

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Market Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich named the second best place to raise a family in the UK

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Ian Warren, landlord of the Angel Gardens pub on Angel Road. Picture: David Hannant

Landlord retires after running NR3 pub for 35 years

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The traffic lights where St Stephens Road branches into Newmarket Road and Ipswich Road, outside the old Norfolk and...

Norwich Live News

More roads in Norwich set for closure as major revamp continues

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon