The city restaurants vying to be named the best in Norfolk

Oishii Street Kitchen is one of two city restaurants aiming to be the best in Norfolk - Credit: Instagram @joshuapatrickphotography

Two Norwich restaurants are in the running to be named the best in Norfolk.

XO Kitchen and Oishii Street Kitchen in the city have been named on a five restaurant shortlist to be regarded as the regional winner in the first round of the Muddy Awards Finals.

The contest, organised by review website Muddy Stilettos, sees people vote to list five finalists in a variety of different categories in the search to find a regional winner.

Oishii Street Kitchen opened in February 2022 - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Each winner will then be considered for the first-ever National Muddy Awards to find the "best of the best" across 28 counties.

The other restaurants in Norfolk also competing to be named the best are Fizz and Fromage in Wroxham, the King's Arms in Fleggburgh and the Octopus in Great Yarmouth.

The other categories include the best bookshops, family attractions, and cafés.

XO Kitchen, Norwich - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Voting for the awards, which are in association with Healthily, closes on Wednesday, June 15, at 5pm.

Muddy Stilettos is renowned as a useful guide to the best things to eat, see and do.