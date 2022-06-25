Enjoy Italian ragu sandwiches as street food vendor pitches up at city pub
- Credit: Gino Di Castri
Authentic Italian ragu in homemade sourdough bread has seen foodies flock to a Norwich pub to try it.
Using only fresh and organic ingredients, Mr Ragu offers an alternative street food experience with its twist on an Italian classic, which is put inside of a sandwich.
It is owned by partners Gino Di Castri and Millie Bartlett, from Keswick, who launched the mobile business back in July last year.
Mr Di Castri, 30, said: "We used to live in London and I worked as a chef in a fine dining restaurant but then we got smashed by the pandemic.
"After a little bit of waiting, we ended up cycling through France and the length of Italy, until we reached family in Puglia.
"During that time we ate lots of amazing food and when we got back we wanted to start our own business and bring that love and respect which the Italians have for their food back to the UK.
"So we bought a horse trailer and did it up."
The ragu filling is made with pork shoulder and beef shin and dishes include the signature ragu ciabatta, the ragu hotdog, a seasonal summer salad side as well as vegetarian and vegan options.
Mr Di Castri, a former data analyst, added: "One of the most important things to us is that we are using the best ingredients, in terms of flavour and quality but also sustainability.
"We make everything from scratch, including our sourdough bread, we work with local suppliers and everything we buy is organic."
Mr Ragu can be found pitched at food and drinks events across Norfolk and occasionally at the Leopard pub in Bull Close Road, Norwich, as well as Holkham Hall's Feast in the Park and Holt Market.
It is also available for hire.
Looking back on their first year, Mr Di Castri said: "Business has been going well. We have been finding our feet, but it is a bit of a niche product.
"No one walks into a market thinking 'I want a ragu sandwich today', but when people try it they love absolutely it.
"Millie and I are very passionate about the food and we are really proud of Mr Ragu.
"We are on a mission to prove that street food can be better, for you and the environment."
For information about where to find Mr Ragu or to hire, visit the business's social media pages. It will next be pitched at the Leopard pub on July 8.