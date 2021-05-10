1,000 people book for Norwich restaurant's 'back out to help out' offer

Published: 12:30 PM May 10, 2021

Mr Postles' Apothecary in Norwich launched a 'back out to help out' offer ahead of its reopening on May 19. - Credit: Mr Postles' Apothecary

A Norwich restaurant finally set to reopen this May is enticing customers back with a tempting offer.

Customers will be able to sit-in at Mr Postles' Apothecary in Upper King Street from Wednesday, May 19 when indoor hospitality returns.

Ahead of the reopening, a 'back out to help out offer' is running, inspired by the success of last summer's government scheme, with 50pc off food bills on Wednesdays.

It has proved a success and is sold-out for six weeks, though any cancellations will be posted on social media.

Mr Postles' Apothecary in Upper King Street, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Keir Slater, manager, said: "We are now fully booked until the end of June with well over 1,000 people booked in.

"We are known as a cocktail bar, but we want to be known for food too, which is just as good, so this will let everyone try it."

While closed, Mr Postles' Apothecary has continued to offer takeaway cocktails, which launched last year, with options including a Candy Cane and Espresso Martini.

Takeaway cocktails from Mr Postles' Apothecary in Norwich. - Credit: Contributed

They are available from Thursday to Sunday and in one week in April, over 1,200 were sold.

Mr Slater said: "Cocktails have been a good way to keep our brand name out there and we have kept up with social media all of lockdown so we are at the front of people's minds."

Mr Postles' Apothecary has also been offering takeaway roasts over the winter months, but this has now been replaced with a new venture as temperatures rise.

New takeaway In/Bread at Mr Postles' Apothecary in Norwich. - Credit: Fry Up Inspector/Instagram

New pop-up In/Bread has been created by Mr Slater with head chef Troy Clark and on offer are baked brioche doughnuts with a range of fillings.

This includes curried sweet potato and slow-cooked hoisin beef brisket and all are served with homemade spiced crisps and dipping sauce.

Mr Slater added: "We wanted a different concept that we could run with really quickly and get out within a few weeks.

Dessert from In/Bread - mini brioche dough balls topped with baked cheescake and fresh raspberry and blueberry sauce. - Credit: Fry Up Inspector

"The food is ready in a couple of minutes to grab and go while getting a cocktail and there has been lots of interest."

In/Bread is available 12pm to 5pm at weekends, with the full menu on the Mr Postles' Apothecary Facebook page.