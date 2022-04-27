Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Moulin Rouge-themed bottomless brunch coming to Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:45 AM April 27, 2022
Revolution Norwich is set to host its moulin rouge themed bottomless brunch event on May 22.

Revolution Norwich is hosting a Moulin Rouge-themed bottomless brunch event. - Credit: Revolution Norwich

A new bottomless brunch with a cabaret twist is coming to the city next month.

Revolution Norwich, located in Queen Street, is hosting a Moulin Rouge-themed bottomless brunch featuring live singing and dance performances alongside resident host Zoe Promiscuous.

The event on Sunday, May 22, will feature songs from the musical, burlesque and a few surprises too.

In addition to a brunch, there will also be live singing and electric dance performances.

In addition to the brunch, there will also be live singing and dance performances. - Credit: Revolution Norwich

Zoe Promiscuous, who is also a drag artist in the House of Millan Cabaret company, said: "I can’t wait to host this event - our brunches at Revolution are always wild.

Resident host Zoe Promiscuous will present the event.

Resident host Zoe Promiscuous will present the event. - Credit: Revolution Norwich

"Drag brunches have taken over Norwich and I host them here, in Southend and Ipswich as well as other cities locally, bringing camp, chaos and glamour to those that want to party the afternoon away with bottomless drinks."

Tickets for the event, which runs from 4pm to 6pm, cost £30 and include a brunch dish and bottomless drinks. 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Police are searching for a driver who hit another car leaving three injured before driving off.

Search for driver after three hurt in Norwich hit-and-run crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Last Pub Standing, newly opened in King Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Seven of the best hidden-gem pubs in Norwich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk tackled a major chicken shed blaze in Botesdale. Picture: Chris

Emergency services called to chemical leak in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Paint stains left on the pavement in Sprowston's Manor Park. Pictured inset is Adrian Barber

Paint thrown on pavement as mum fed up with anti-social behaviour in estate

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon