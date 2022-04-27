Moulin Rouge-themed bottomless brunch coming to Norwich

A new bottomless brunch with a cabaret twist is coming to the city next month.

Revolution Norwich, located in Queen Street, is hosting a Moulin Rouge-themed bottomless brunch featuring live singing and dance performances alongside resident host Zoe Promiscuous.

The event on Sunday, May 22, will feature songs from the musical, burlesque and a few surprises too.

In addition to the brunch, there will also be live singing and dance performances. - Credit: Revolution Norwich

Zoe Promiscuous, who is also a drag artist in the House of Millan Cabaret company, said: "I can’t wait to host this event - our brunches at Revolution are always wild.

Resident host Zoe Promiscuous will present the event. - Credit: Revolution Norwich

"Drag brunches have taken over Norwich and I host them here, in Southend and Ipswich as well as other cities locally, bringing camp, chaos and glamour to those that want to party the afternoon away with bottomless drinks."

Tickets for the event, which runs from 4pm to 6pm, cost £30 and include a brunch dish and bottomless drinks.