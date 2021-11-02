News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

London fried chicken brand Mother Clucker launching in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:14 AM November 2, 2021
Updated: 11:40 AM November 2, 2021
London fried chicken brand Mother Clucker is launching on Deliveroo in Norwich. 

London fried chicken brand Mother Clucker is launching on Deliveroo in Norwich. - Credit: Mother Clucker

Fried chicken fans are in for a treat as London street food brand Mother Clucker is launching in Norwich.

Mother Clucker currently has a takeaway in East London, but on November 15 it is expanding across the UK to 18 towns and cities including Norwich. 

Other locations in East Anglia include Bury St Edmunds, Cambridge and Ipswich and all will be available through Deliveroo only.

The crispy fried chicken on offer is tea brined, soaked in buttermilk and twice battered and the menu includes strips and burgers alongside sides such as Cajun fries and tater tots. 

Gavin Cox, CEO of Famously Proper, said: "We are extremely excited to be taking this cult favourite, street food chicken brand from one location, in London’s Truman's Brewery, to over 18 nationwide destinations.

"This will be one of the biggest rollouts of a brand within one day and we look forward to expanding rapidly in the coming months."

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta
  2. 2 Second stabbing in the same area of city in matter of days
  3. 3 Two fish and chip shops in Norwich win national award
  1. 4 Tributes to takeaway man Mo, the 'gentle giant with a heart of gold'
  2. 5 Police called after van's worth of waste is dumped at city beauty spot
  3. 6 Norwich bus route will be diverted for seven weeks during road closure
  4. 7 Police probe continues at isolated farmhouse after murder arrest
  5. 8 Man arrested after air gun incident at lap dancing club
  6. 9 7 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich in 2021
  7. 10 Parents can't afford son's birthday present after theft of £5k power tools
Food and Drink
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

.An officer watches Halloween clubbers on Prince of Wales Road

Nine arrests in Norwich as police use drones during Halloween patrols

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A person has died after a suspected medical episode at West End Street Gardens near Norwich.

Norfolk Live

Person dies after 'medical episode' near Norwich park

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
French's Fish & Chip Shop in Wells has been included in a nationally guide listing the UK's best quality fish and chips.

Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a...

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Diane Douglas, of Colton, near Norwich, who police believe has been murdered. Picture: Norfolk Police

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering missing Norfolk woman

Ian Clarke

Author Picture Icon