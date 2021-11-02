London fried chicken brand Mother Clucker launching in Norwich

Fried chicken fans are in for a treat as London street food brand Mother Clucker is launching in Norwich.

Mother Clucker currently has a takeaway in East London, but on November 15 it is expanding across the UK to 18 towns and cities including Norwich.

Other locations in East Anglia include Bury St Edmunds, Cambridge and Ipswich and all will be available through Deliveroo only.

The crispy fried chicken on offer is tea brined, soaked in buttermilk and twice battered and the menu includes strips and burgers alongside sides such as Cajun fries and tater tots.

Gavin Cox, CEO of Famously Proper, said: "We are extremely excited to be taking this cult favourite, street food chicken brand from one location, in London’s Truman's Brewery, to over 18 nationwide destinations.

"This will be one of the biggest rollouts of a brand within one day and we look forward to expanding rapidly in the coming months."