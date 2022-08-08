More details revealed about new city centre street food venue

Operations manager Dan Searle hopes to open food hall Yalm in Norwich's Royal Arcade later on this year - Credit: Brittany Woodman

More details have been revealed ahead of the opening of a new city centre street food venue.

Yalm, which will be based in the former site of Jamie's Italian in the Royal Arcade, is set to bring an array of Norfolk-inspired street food stalls accompanied by coffee and cocktail bars to Norwich.

The new food hall plans to accommodate 300 people in total, with 220 diners and drinkers on the first floor and 80 on the ground floor.

Dan Searle hopes to repurpose the marble bar left behind at the former Jamie's Italian site to create a coffee and cocktail bar - Credit: Danielle Booden

Those sitting downstairs will be served by three small food and drink concessions across 2,000sqft, while those on the first floor will be served by seven small kitchens and two bars across 8,000sqft.

Yalm will open from 8am to 12.30am from Monday to Sunday and diners will be treated to background music as they tuck into their food.

In a licencing application submitted to Norwich City Council, the venue's owner Dan Searle said the food hall would target customers of mixed ages from families with children to older groups.

It also states that the licence would start on September 9 after it was previously announced the venue would open in October.