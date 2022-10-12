Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
'Very popular' monthly farmers' market with BBQ is returning after 4 years

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:52 PM October 12, 2022
White House Farm that has extended its offering with butcher Steve Tayloradding to their feast of lo

The monthly Farmers' Market is returning to White House Farm in Sprowston, pictured is the on-site butchery. - Credit: Steve Adams

From curry to chocolate, a much-loved farmers' market is finally returning and customers are delighted. 

The food and drink event will make its comeback to White House Farm in Sprowston on Saturday, October 22 from 9am until 1pm with free entry.

The last one was held before the Covid pandemic in 2018. 

So far, 15 local businesses have been confirmed, including Norfolk Raider Cider, Harrison Chocolatiers and Currylicious and there will be a barbecue serving White House Farm's award-winning sausages. 

Enjoy delicious cakes and much more at the Farmers' Market at White House Farm.

Enjoy delicious cakes and much more at the Farmers' Market at White House Farm. - Credit: White House Farm

It will become a monthly fixture once more, with the following one already scheduled for Saturday, November 19, and stalls will be based on the grass outside the farm shop. 

Charlotte Gurney, who runs the farm with husband Oliver, said: "We recognise everyone's enthusiasm to get out and about again after Covid with events booming this summer.

"Its return has been well received on social media and they were always very popular and a wonderful chance for customers to meet our producers and try new products."

