Bottomless brunch coming to popular city steakhouse

Peckish people looking for a tasty bite and a cocktail or two will find everything they're after at a new bottomless brunch launching at a popular restaurant.

Middletons Steakhouse & Grill, located in Timberhill, Norwich, is offering unlimited strawberry daquiris, pina coladas and pints - as well as many more - in its new menu.

Customers will receive one main meal from the brunch menu per person with all mains (excluding steak fries) served with a choice of one side.

People can choose from fries or house salad or upgrade their side and get sweet potato fries, green vegetables or dauphinoise potatoes for £1.50.

Laurentiu Fintina, (left) deputy manager at Middletons, and fellow staff member Matthew Smith - Credit: Archant

There are also unlimited drinks for two hours.

Laurentiu Fintina, deputy manager of the Norwich branch, said the launch comes at an exciting time for the team.

He said: "We want to be a bit different and feel now is a great time to introduce it.

"At the moment we've been busy every day - it's exciting times for us and we can't wait for more people to try it."

The bottomless brunch menu at Middletons - Credit: Archant

Mr Fintina said it is important to keep bringing in new ideas and change in an attempt to welcome even more people to the restaurant.

He added that with students going back to studying at university in September, he hopes to reach that market too.

He said: "We want people to come in and have a good time.

"We're trying to reach as many different people as possible and with university students going back soon, we want to be even busier.

Laurentiu Fintina, (right) deputy manager at Middletons, and fellow staff member Matthew Smith - Credit: Archant

"We can't wait to welcome everyone and give Norwich a great experience."

Bottomless brunch is available every day of the week in two hour slots from Sundays to Fridays from 12pm to 7pm with 5pm last seating.

On Saturdays, afternoon brunch will take place from 12pm until 6pm with 4pm last seating.

The bottomless brunch costs £31.50 per person and customers can order as many drinks as they please the two hour timeframe.

Middletons has nine restaurants, including a second Norfolk restaurant in King's Lynn.