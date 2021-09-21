Micro pub launches NR3 cask ale event

Published: 12:30 PM September 21, 2021 Updated: 12:34 PM September 21, 2021

Emily Bridges, Elliot Dransfield and Johnny Durant own Norwichs first Micro pub. - Credit: The Malt and Mardle

Hip city drinkers are apparently overlooking cask ales in favour of craft beer - and a micro pub wants to even the score.

Emily Bridges, Elliot Dransfield and Johnny Durant all live in NR3 and run the Malt and Mardle.

Just 334 square foot in size, the pub is popular with drinkers thanks to its cosy vibe.

But as part of cask ale week the pub is looking to back small independent businesses making cask ales - and they've done it under their own steam.

Elliot Dransfield has chosen the cask ales which will be on offer for the event. - Credit: The Malt and Mardle

“We feel like sadly cask ale can be overlooked a little bit for craft beer options," said Emily.

“We're hoping this event will be a draw for people who usually drink cask, but also for people who haven't tried it so much before.”

The team added: "Cask ale has been made in Britain since the Middle Ages, it's rich in heritage and takes a lot of effort and care to produce. It also tastes delicious."

The event is running from September 23 to 26, with half pints of cask ale on offer for £4.50.

The cask ales on offer are:

The Cap Bitter from Ampersand Brew Co.

Made in Diss, it is a 3.9pc English Bitter. It's made predominately with UK hops and has apricot, citrus and spice notes.

This is made in Seething by a second-generation brewer. It's a sweet golden ale made with local fruits and berries scavenged from wild bushes around Seething.

Made in Lowestoft, this is an Orange Wheat Beer that is created using orange peel and a citrussy hop. It's got a subtle bitterness with a soft sweet finish.

Brewed in Buxton, its a Dry Hopped IPA and has hints of peach and pineapple. It's gluten free and vegan.

Emily Bridges, Elliot Dransfield and Johnny Durant own Norwich's first micro pub and hope to introduce the city's pub goers to cask ale. - Credit: The Malt and Mardle

Emily said “I'm very excited about the Mandarina Orange Wheat Beer from Green Jack Brewery as it's a little different.

“Elliot, who selects our beers each week, is good as choosing something to suit everyone's tastes.”

