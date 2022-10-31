'It has been my dream for years' - Taco kitchen launches at Norwich pub

New taco kitchen Masa has launched at The Warwick Arms in Norwich. - Credit: Rosa Hughes Photography

A new taco business is bringing the taste of Mexico to Norwich after securing a kitchen residency at a Golden Triangle pub.

Masa launches at The Warwick Arms in Warwick Street on November 1 and it will be there every Tuesday and Saturday from 6pm until 9pm, or sell-out, from now on.

Max Denny is behind new taco kitchen Masa. - Credit: Rosa Hughes Photography

The Warwick Arms, previously the Warwick Street Social, reopened under new owners Nick and Briony De’Ath, who are also behind the nearby William and Florence and The Unthank Arms, this September.

Masa has been launched by Max Denny, 28, who has worked in business management for the last eight years, but has always been passionate about cooking.

Enjoy traditional corn tacos from Masa in Norwich. - Credit: Rosa Hughes Photography

He will serve homemade corn tacos traditionally made from masa harina, with a choice of buttermilk chicken, Korean pork or satay cauliflower, and sides.

Mr Denny said: "This has been my dream for many years but it was never the right time, but when the opportunity came about at the Warwick Arms there was nothing stopping me.

Enjoy corn on the cob with a choice of flavoured butters at Masa. - Credit: Rosa Hughes Photography

"It can be both somewhere for a quick bite to eat while watching the football or for a sit-down meal with a group of friends."