All the pictures as festival brings magic of Thailand to city park

Published: 5:50 PM August 15, 2021

Singer Pin Loonsai and trader Alice Lord at the Magic of Thai Festival - Credit: Jess Coppins

A city park was transformed into a Bangkok bonanza as the Magic of Thailand Festival rolled into Eaton Park.

Magic of Thailand Festival in Eaton Park, Norwich - Credit: Jess Coppins

Thousands of people flocked to the Norwich park over the weekend to enjoy the vast and varied offering of the travelling festival.

Organiser Jackie Winitkun leads an eating competition at the Magic of Thailand Festival - Credit: Jess Coppins

The event saw all aspects of the Asian country showcased, from its unmistakable food and drinks offerings to martial arts and even ladyboys.

Magic of Thailand Festival in Eaton Park, Norwich - Credit: Jess Coppins

Organiser Jackie Winitkun said: "It's been amazing. We love bringing Thailand to Norwich and had such a very warm welcome.

"I think people really enjoy what we bring here - the Thai culture, Thai food and Thai smiles."

Magic of Thailand Festival in Eaton Park, Norwich - Credit: Jess Coppins

There was a whole array of activities for the whole family, including traditional wooden toy-making workshops and fairground rides.

An eating competition at the Magic of Thailand Festival - Credit: Jess Coppins

And a highlight also saw visitors challenged to try weird and wonderful foods in the ever-popular 'I'm British, Get Me Out of Here' eating competition.

Magic of Thailand Festival in Eaton Park, Norwich - Credit: Jess Coppins

It was the third time the event had been held in Norwich, with the 2020 event postponed.

Magic of Thailand Festival in Eaton Park, Norwich - Credit: Jess Coppins



