News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

All the pictures as festival brings magic of Thailand to city park

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 5:50 PM August 15, 2021   
Singer Pin Loonsai and trader Alice Lord at the Magic of Thai Festival

Singer Pin Loonsai and trader Alice Lord at the Magic of Thai Festival - Credit: Jess Coppins

A city park was transformed into a Bangkok bonanza as the Magic of Thailand Festival rolled into Eaton Park.

Magic of Thailand Festival in Eaton Park, Norwich

Magic of Thailand Festival in Eaton Park, Norwich - Credit: Jess Coppins

Thousands of people flocked to the Norwich park over the weekend to enjoy the vast and varied offering of the travelling festival.

Organiser Jackie Winitkun leads an eating competition at the Magic of Thailand Festival

Organiser Jackie Winitkun leads an eating competition at the Magic of Thailand Festival - Credit: Jess Coppins

The event saw all aspects of the Asian country showcased, from its unmistakable food and drinks offerings to martial arts and even ladyboys.

Magic of Thailand Festival in Eaton Park, Norwich

Magic of Thailand Festival in Eaton Park, Norwich - Credit: Jess Coppins

Organiser Jackie Winitkun said: "It's been amazing. We love bringing Thailand to Norwich and had such a very warm welcome.

"I think people really enjoy what we bring here - the Thai culture, Thai food and Thai smiles."

Magic of Thailand Festival in Eaton Park, Norwich

Magic of Thailand Festival in Eaton Park, Norwich - Credit: Jess Coppins

You may also want to watch:

There was a whole array of activities for the whole family, including traditional wooden toy-making workshops and fairground rides.

An eating competition at the Magic of Thailand Festival

An eating competition at the Magic of Thailand Festival - Credit: Jess Coppins

And a highlight also saw visitors challenged to try weird and wonderful foods in the ever-popular 'I'm British,  Get Me Out of Here' eating competition.

Magic of Thailand Festival in Eaton Park, Norwich

Magic of Thailand Festival in Eaton Park, Norwich - Credit: Jess Coppins

Most Read

  1. 1 Green light given to Co-op plan for former village pub
  2. 2 Dramatic bodycam footage shows moment police took down gunman
  3. 3 'Misunderstanding' as penalty charges hit City fans in charity car park
  1. 4 Who cares if Banksy came to town? He's rubbish anyway
  2. 5 Former cycle shop could be demolished to make way for housing
  3. 6 Liverpool condemn alleged homophobic chants directed at City loan ace Gilmour
  4. 7 'Prolific offender' arrested after police find him sleeping in van
  5. 8 Woman who 'wanted to go into water' safe after emergency services called
  6. 9 Calling all trainspotters - this rare locomotive is heading to Norfolk
  7. 10 Investigation as drivers who used garage's fuel start breaking down

It was the third time the event had been held in Norwich, with the 2020 event postponed.

Magic of Thailand Festival in Eaton Park, Norwich

Magic of Thailand Festival in Eaton Park, Norwich - Credit: Jess Coppins


Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Niall (left) and his son Gary are facing sleeping rough come August 20

Homelessness

Dad and 12-year-old son face the streets as council 'refuses to house them'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Nanna Mexico in Norwich

Nanna Mexico closes in Norwich owing £18,000 to charity

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Wendy Melling with her sons, Harvey, left, seven, and Aiden, five, in their bungalow at Canterbury P

Council house damp setting off seizures, claims mum of two

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Owner Michelle Gallagher, left, and assistant Lynn Rennie, at the Sun Lounge on Hall Road after the

'Soul-destroying' - Business ravaged by two arson attacks in two weeks

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus